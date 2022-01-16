Brigadier General Charles McGee, one of the last surviving Tuskegee Airmen, dies at 102



Brig. Gen. Charles McGee, one of the last surviving Tuskegee Airmen, died Sunday morning in his sleep, in line with a household spokesman. He was 102.

“McGee was a residing legend identified for his kind-hearted, and humble nature, who noticed positivity at each flip,” the household mentioned in the assertion. “He spent the last half century inspiring future generations to pursue careers in aviation, however equally essential, he inspired others to be the finest they may very well be, to observe their desires, and to persevere by way of all challenges.”

Over the course of his historic profession, McGee efficiently accomplished 409 air fight missions throughout three wars, World Conflict II, Korea, and Vietnam, serving a complete of 30 years of energetic service. McGee has acquired quite a few accolades all through his profession, together with the Congressional Gold Medal in 2007 and the Nationwide Enterprise Aviation Affiliation’s Meritorious Service to Aviation Award in 2012. He was enshrined into the Nationwide Aviation Corridor of Fame in 2011.

“At this time, we misplaced an American hero. Charles McGee, Brigadier General and one of the last surviving Tuskegee Airman, handed at the age of 102. Whereas I’m saddened by his loss, I am additionally extremely grateful for his sacrifice, his legacy, and his character. Relaxation in peace, General,” Secretary of Protection Lloyd Austin mentioned in a tweet remembering McGee.

McGee is survived by three kids, 10 grandchildren, 14 nice grandchildren, and one great-great grandchild.

“As the nation mourns, the household asks that we bear in mind the significance and significance of the legacy he left, all of his fellow Tuskegee Airmen, and everybody who performed a job in the help and safety of American democracy,” the household’s assertion learn.

The Tuskegee Airmen have been the first Black navy aviators in the US service corps.

