Bright Light as contestants in Bigg Boss 15: Bright Light and Akasa Singh in Bigg Boss 15

These contestants will appear
Prateek Sahajpal became the first confirmed contestant in ‘Bigg Boss 15’. Later this season, Donal Bisht, ‘Bigg Boss 13’ runner-up Asim Riaz’s brother Umar Riaz, ‘Bigg Boss OTT’ finalist Shamita Shetty and Nishant Bhatt have been included in the list of confirmed contestants.
Riya Chakraborty to appear in ‘Bigg Boss 15’?
Let me tell you, there are some names that are still kept secret. One of them is actress Riya Chakraborty. Rhea may appear as a contestant in ‘Bigg Boss 15’, reports say. The producers always want her to be a part of the show and for that they also pay a hefty fee to the actress.
