Bright Light as contestants in Bigg Boss 15: Bright Light and Akasa Singh in Bigg Boss 15

‘Bigg Boss 15’ is just a few days away. Fans are waiting to see when Salman Khan will host the show and when the level of entertainment will increase. ‘Bigg Boss 15’ is set to premiere from October 2 and the names of the contestants participating in the show are slowly becoming clear.

Now a new promo video of this show has come out. It is clear from this video that actress Tejaswi Prakash and singer Akasa Singh will be seen as contestants in the show. In it, Tejaswi is seen dancing to the song ‘Pani Pani’, while Akash is seen dancing to ‘Nagin Jin Jin’.





These contestants will appear

Prateek Sahajpal became the first confirmed contestant in ‘Bigg Boss 15’. Later this season, Donal Bisht, ‘Bigg Boss 13’ runner-up Asim Riaz’s brother Umar Riaz, ‘Bigg Boss OTT’ finalist Shamita Shetty and Nishant Bhatt have been included in the list of confirmed contestants.

Riya Chakraborty to appear in ‘Bigg Boss 15’?

Let me tell you, there are some names that are still kept secret. One of them is actress Riya Chakraborty. Rhea may appear as a contestant in ‘Bigg Boss 15’, reports say. The producers always want her to be a part of the show and for that they also pay a hefty fee to the actress.