Bright light mother performs Aarti: Bright light mother performs Aarti before entering Bog Boss 15

The bright light that entered ‘Bigg Boss 15’ said on the night of the premiere that it was going to entertain the audience a lot. Before entering the show, the mother walked out of the house with a bright light, the video of which has been a shadow on social media.

Tejaswi Prakash shared this video on his Instagram account, which was done before the launch of Bigg Boss 15. In this video, the title song of the movie ‘Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham’ is also being heard in the background. In the video, Aarti is standing in front of the ice with her suitcase just like Shahrukh Khan. After this, the mother performs Aarti for the daughter and sadly sends her daughter away from home.





Fans and his friends have congratulated him on this post of bright light. In the premiere of ‘Bigg Boss 15’, Tejaswi has won the hearts of the audience with his bubbly style. The brilliant parrot will play the role of a parrot in this best show on the jungle theme. Tejaswi was also very happy with this character. He confessed to himself that he was as eloquent as a parrot, so this character would seem most appropriate to him.



Tejaswi had to take a test on his entry into the show, in which he was blindfolded and fed some raw vegetables. Tejaswi had to name the vegetables that were being served. During the Tejaswi period, many vegetables like brinjal, khawaiya, pulses were served, the name of which he mentioned correctly.

Tejaswi Prakash had earlier entertained the audience a lot in ‘Khatroon Ke Khiladi 10’ and also approached for ‘Bigg Boss 14’, he turned down the offer. Tejaswi has won the hearts of the audience with shows like ‘Swaragini’, ‘Paharedar Piya Ki’, ‘Silsila Badalte Rishtan Ka’.