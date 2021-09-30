Bright light photo: The bright light seen in ‘Bigg Boss 15’ is very hot in real life

Tejaswi Prakash, who appeared in the controversial television show ‘Paharedar Piya Ki’ based on the marriage of an eight-year-old boy and a 1-year-old girl, took her revenge in the reality show ‘Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi’. 10 ‘. The idea is shown. Now she is preparing to create panic in Salman Khan’s show ‘Bigg Boss 15’. Tejaswi entered the TV industry 10 years ago through ‘2612’. After this, she appeared in many shows like ‘Sanskar’, ‘Swaragini’, ‘Paharedar Piya Ki’, ‘Rishta’, ‘Karna Sangini’, ‘Silsila Badalte Rishtan Ka – Web Series’. Bright social media, which often appears in desi style on the small screen, looks very hot. Tejaswi had shown in Rohit Shetty’s show that the way she appears in television series is the exact opposite of real life. Tejaswi had become Rohit’s favorite contestant in this show. Whether it was work or a special occasion with the team, Tejas never missed a chance to get out. There are so many pictures of Tejaswi appearing in the TV show on Instagram, in which she looks very hot and sexy. He has recently done most of these photoshoots. People objected to the story of Tejaswi’s show ‘Paharedar Piya Ki’, after which the show had to be shut down. The TV serial featured the story of the marriage of a 9-year-old boy and an 18-year-old girl. People objected to the story, alleging that the series would promote child marriage. A number of scenes were shown in the series that the audience objected to. He was an engineer by profession before coming to the world of brilliant TV. He did his engineering from the University of Mumbai in the field of electronics and telecommunications. Tejaswi belongs to a family that has a connection to music.