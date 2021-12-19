Brighter Skies & Blustery; Wind Chills In 30s Sunday, Teens & 20s Monday AM – Gadget Clock

By Matt DeLucia, CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer

Skies will gradually clear into this afternoon and we’ll have some sunshine to finish out the weekend.

Despite the brightening skies, it’ll feel like winter out there with wind chills only in the 30s thanks to a blustery northwest wind.

You’ll want to bundle up if you’re headed out tonight. It’s mostly clear and cold with temps falling into the 20s, and even teens for the NW suburbs.

Wake-up wind chills Monday morning will only be in the teens and low 20s. Tomorrow is looking brisk and bright. Expect mostly sunny skies with temps only making it to the upper 30s.

Overall, the week leading up to Christmas is looking quiet. A system offshore has trended slightly closer and may throw some showers our way by Wednesday as it passes by. We’ll keep an eye on it.

Otherwise, it’s a mix of sun and clouds with seasonable temps in the 40s starting Tuesday.

Enjoy the rest of your weekend!