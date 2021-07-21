Brilliance, and Heartbreak: The Story of Chris Paul’s Career

In the loss, Devin Booker said the young Phoenix Suns had hoped to avoid many of the brutal roadblocks that can quickly defeat a team with championship aspirations.

Like a broken hand. Or a finnicky hamstring. Or meet the heavyweight of a team led by perhaps the greatest shooter of all time.

Booker’s veteran teammate Chris Paul has experienced them all. The loss in the NBA Finals this season was the last and most piercing disappointment of his stellar career.

“I’m doing a pretty good job of staying in the moment,” said a prescient Paul after the Suns took what many thought was a 2-0 lead over the Milwaukee Bucks in the final. “Maybe a lot of the guys on our team, this is their first playoff series, they don’t know heartache or heartache. They are just playing. So for me I know how quickly things can change. I know how a possession or a coin can change the dynamics of a whole series.