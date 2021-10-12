Bring home Honda Livo with 74 kmpl mileage by paying just 8 thousand, this will only make monthly EMI

Want a stylish mileage bike in a low budget, then know here the complete details of the plan to bring Honda Livo home in an easy way.

Are you looking to buy a bike with a combination of style and mileage for yourself in a low budget from the wide range of mileage bikes present in the two wheeler sector of the country.

So here we are going to tell you about Honda Livo which is a popular bike of its company which is liked for both mileage and style.

If you buy this bike, then for this you will have to spend from Rs 71,481 to Rs 75,681. But if you do not have that much budget, then here we will tell the complete details of the plan to take this bike home for just 8 thousand rupees.

But, before that, you should know every small detail of the features, specification and mileage of this Honda Livo. The company has launched two variants of this Honda Livo in the market, in which the first variant is drum brake and the second variant is disc brake.

In this bike, the company has given an engine of 109.51 cc which generates the power of 8.79 PS and peak torque of 9.30 Nm. This engine is mated to a 4 speed manual gearbox.

Regarding the mileage of the bike, the company claims that this bike gives a mileage of 74 kilometers per liter and this mileage is certified by ARAI.

After knowing the complete details of this bike, now know the complete details of the plan to take it home on easy down payment.

According to the down payment and EMI calculator given on the two-wheeler information website BIKEDEKHO, the bank affiliated to the company will give a loan of Rs 79,005 on the purchase of this bike.

On which you will have to pay a minimum down payment of Rs 8,778. After this down payment, you will have to pay an EMI of Rs 2,825 every month. The tenure of this loan will be 36 months and the bank will charge an interest rate of 9.7 percent per annum on the loan amount.

Important Information: The loan, down payment, EMI and interest rates available on this bike depend on your banking and CIBIL score.

In which in case of negative report, the bank can change the loan amount, interest rate and interest rate along with down payment.