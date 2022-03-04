Bring home Maruti Wagon R for just Rs 2.5 lakh, EMI option with warranty

All the cars present in the hatchback segment of the car sector are liked for their mileage, design and low price, one of which is Maruti WagonR which is counted among the best selling hatchback cars of its company which is preferred for design and mileage. . If you also like this car and want to buy, then for this you will have to spend from Rs 1.5 lakh to Rs 2.48 lakh.

But here we are telling about the offer in which you can take this car home at a very low price, but before knowing those offers available on Maruti WagonR, you should know the complete details of the features and specification of this car.

Talking about the engine and power of Maruti WagonR, it has a 1197 cc engine, which is a 1 liter petrol engine, this engine generates 68 PS of power and 90 Nm of peak torque, with which a 5-speed manual gearbox has been given. Talking about the features of the car, it has a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system with connectivity of Android Auto and Apple CarPlay.

Apart from this, features like manual AC, four power windows, keyless entry, steering mounted audio and calling control, ABS, EBD, rear parking sensor, have been given. Regarding the mileage of the car, the company claims that it gives a mileage of 21.78 kmpl on Maruti WagonR petrol.

The 2009 model of Maruti WagonR is listed on the online car selling website Droom. This car can be bought for only Rs 1,55,000. If we talk about the condition of this hatchback car, then it has run only 56 thousand kilometers and you will get a petrol engine in it. If you buy it, you will be its second owner.

Apart from this, this car can be bought for Rs 1.80 lakh on Maruti True Value, the platform of Maruti’s second hand car. If we talk about the condition of this car, then this car is a 2014 model and it has lasted a total of 85 770 KM. On the other hand, you will get a petrol engine in Maruti WagonR and you will be the third owner of it.

In the third option to buy Maruti WagonR, you have the option of Cars 24. The car listed here is a 2010 model and this car has covered a total of 19,194 km. If you buy this car then you will be its second owner. At the same time, on all these three websites, you will get the option of EMI and Warranty.