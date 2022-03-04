Auto

Bring home Maruti Wagon R for just Rs 2.5 lakh, EMI option with warranty

19 hours ago
Add Comment
by admin
Bring home Maruti Wagon R for just Rs 2.5 lakh, EMI option with warranty
Written by admin
Bring home Maruti Wagon R for just Rs 2.5 lakh, EMI option with warranty

Bring home Maruti Wagon R for just Rs 2.5 lakh, EMI option with warranty

Bring home Maruti Wagon R for just Rs 2.5 lakh, EMI option with warranty

Talking about the engine and power of Maruti WagonR, it has a 1197 cc engine, which is a 1 liter petrol engine, this engine generates 68 PS of power and 90 Nm of peak torque, with which a 5-speed manual gearbox has been given.

All the cars present in the hatchback segment of the car sector are liked for their mileage, design and low price, one of which is Maruti WagonR which is counted among the best selling hatchback cars of its company which is preferred for design and mileage. . If you also like this car and want to buy, then for this you will have to spend from Rs 1.5 lakh to Rs 2.48 lakh.

But here we are telling about the offer in which you can take this car home at a very low price, but before knowing those offers available on Maruti WagonR, you should know the complete details of the features and specification of this car.

Talking about the engine and power of Maruti WagonR, it has a 1197 cc engine, which is a 1 liter petrol engine, this engine generates 68 PS of power and 90 Nm of peak torque, with which a 5-speed manual gearbox has been given. Talking about the features of the car, it has a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system with connectivity of Android Auto and Apple CarPlay.

Apart from this, features like manual AC, four power windows, keyless entry, steering mounted audio and calling control, ABS, EBD, rear parking sensor, have been given. Regarding the mileage of the car, the company claims that it gives a mileage of 21.78 kmpl on Maruti WagonR petrol.

READ Also  Buy Bajaj CT100 for just 37 thousand, will get 1 year warranty with 89 kmpl mileage

The 2009 model of Maruti WagonR is listed on the online car selling website Droom. This car can be bought for only Rs 1,55,000. If we talk about the condition of this hatchback car, then it has run only 56 thousand kilometers and you will get a petrol engine in it. If you buy it, you will be its second owner.

Also read: Maruti Baleno is available with guarantee, warranty and finance plan in a budget of just 4 lakhs, know what is on offer

Apart from this, this car can be bought for Rs 1.80 lakh on Maruti True Value, the platform of Maruti’s second hand car. If we talk about the condition of this car, then this car is a 2014 model and it has lasted a total of 85 770 KM. On the other hand, you will get a petrol engine in Maruti WagonR and you will be the third owner of it.

In the third option to buy Maruti WagonR, you have the option of Cars 24. The car listed here is a 2010 model and this car has covered a total of 19,194 km. If you buy this car then you will be its second owner. At the same time, on all these three websites, you will get the option of EMI and Warranty.


#Bring #home #Maruti #Wagon #lakh #EMI #option #warranty

Games Kharido Game Kharido Tamilrockers Filmywap Filmyzilla
9xflix 9xmovies 9x flix filmy4wap xyz filmy4web xyz
tamilrockers 2020

 

 ssrmoveis movie4me tamilrockers 2021 tamil movies download watchcartoononline
game kharido com ssrmoviez tamilrockers 2020 tamil movies download game kharido .in www filmy4wap xyz
www tamilrockers com 2021 mp4moviez guru filmyzila ktm movie xnxubd 2020 nvidia video 2017
movierulz.hp extramovie xnxubd 2020 nvidia new filmywap 2018 bollywood movies download tamilrockers 2020 new movie download
mp4movies filmy4wab kutty movies collection filmy4wab xyz game kharifo

 
2021 tamil movies download kuttymovies filmyzilla com bollywood filmywap 2021 gamekharido com game khrido com
movierulz hp kuttymovies 2021 tamilrockers com 2021 www filmy4wap com 0gomovie
games kharido in game kharido app filmy4wap.xyz filmy4wap xyz 2020 filmy4wap 2020
movierulz pz ssrmovies xyz movierulz hy mp4moviez nick finder.com
www filmy4wap com 2021 tamilrockers kuttymovies apunkagames Ssrmovies

 

 Filmy4wap

 
Mp4moviez Moviespur Yts           Bollyshare           1337x

 
Madras Rockers 7starhd Downloadhub Teluguwap Kuttymovies

 
Gomovies Pagalworld         Moviesda Djpunjab Bolly4u
Todaypk Filmywap Filmyzilla  Jio Rockers Moviespur
Tamilyogi Crackstreams Worldfree4u Yolamovies 123movies
Why should you Avoid Watching 123Movies? 123Movies Isaimini Movierulz movierulz wap
Movierulz ds Khatrimaza OKhatrimaza Filmy4wap SSR Movies

 
7starhd Gomovies Moviesda PagalWorld      Bolly4u
Todaypk  Filmywap Movierulz Rapidtags Venom 2

 Pushpa

Uncharted
READ Also  Mahindra Scorpio is available here for 5.7 lakhs with loan facility, read full details of the offer

You may also like

About the author

admin

View all posts

Leave a Comment