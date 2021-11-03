Bring home these top electric scooters this Diwali give a range of 78 to 236 kms on a single charge

If you too are planning to buy an electric scooter this Diwali, given the spurt in the price of petrol across the country, then this news can be useful for you. Here you are being given information about such scooters which are the best electric scooters sold in India. Along with giving great range in a single charge, it also offers many new features. Let us know about the price and specifications of these scooters.

TVS iQube

This TVS is considered to be the best electric scooter of the company. Talking about its specification, it takes five hours to fully charge. Whereas it travels 75 km after fully charged. It gives a maximum speed of 78 kmph while running. Its Acceleration(0-60) is 9.65s. Its motor power comes with 4.4 kW. TVS iCube is powered by 12-inch alloy wheels. The TVS iQube gets a dual-tone body with a wide front apron, square-shaped mirrors, a Bluetooth-enabled digital instrument console and an all-LED lighting setup. Its cost is one lakh rupees.

Bajaj Chetak

Bajaj Chetak offers full-LED lighting setup. Its price in India ranges from one lakh to 1.15 lakh rupees. Chetak gives a range of up to 95 km in a single charge. Its battery capacity comes with 48 V, 60.3 Ah. Talking about its maximum speed, it gives a speed of up to 70 kmph. It also has a three-year battery warranty, the motor power of this scooter has been given 4080 W. The Bajaj Chetak gets a round headlamp, an indicator-mounted front apron, a wide footboard and 12-inch alloy wheels. The vehicle also gets a regenerative braking system, touch-sensitive switches and leading-link front suspension.

simple one

The Simple One electric scooter comes with a 7.0-inch full-colour touchscreen. Simple One debuted in India earlier this year. It comes with an angular front apron, a flat-type seat and 30-litre underseat storage capacity and a sleek design. It is the highest range electric scooter in India, covering 236km on a single charge. The top-speed of the e-scooter is 105km/h. Its battery capacity is 4.8 kWh, which gets charged in 1 hour 5 minutes. Its price in India is one lakh nine thousand rupees.

ola s1 pro

The price of this electric scooter is 1.1 lakhs. The Ola S1 Pro comes with disc brakes on both the wheels. Ola S1 Pro is the company’s first electric vehicle. It is offered in 10 color options and features a smiley-shaped headlamp, a plain front apron, a 7.0-inch touchscreen console with Bluetooth and Wi-Fi support, and rides on 12-inch alloy wheels. It has an 8.5kW electric motor. It has a top-speed of 115km/h and a range of up to 181km.

Ather 450X

Its price starts from Rs 1.13 lakh. Ather 450X rides on 12-inch alloy wheels. The Ather 450X is made with angular mirrors, a flat-type seat, a full-LED lighting system. Its weight is 108 kg. It comes with a 6kW motor along with a 2.9kWh battery. This electric scooter runs a range of 85km on a single charge and gives a top-speed of 80kmh.