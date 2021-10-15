Bring home this bike with 74 kmpl mileage by paying 7 thousand, so much monthly EMI will have to be paid

Honda CD 110 Dream is a powerful mileage bike whose starting price is Rs 65,930. But you can take this bike home by paying just 7 thousand through the plan mentioned here.

There is a long range of mileage bikes in the country, whose price starts from Rs 50,000 to Rs 80,000.

In which today we are talking about a low budget mileage bike Honda CD 110 Dream. If you buy this bike, then for this you will have to spend from Rs 65,930 to Rs 66,930.

If you do not have such a huge amount to give together, then through the plan mentioned here, you can bring this bike home by paying just 7 thousand rupees.

But before knowing the down payment plan from it, know every small detail of the features and specification of this bike. Honda CD 110 Dream Bike is the best selling bike of its company’s computer bike segment.

This bike is preferred for mileage. Honda has launched its two variants in the market. In this bike, the company has given a 109.51 cc single cylinder engine which is based on fuel injected technology.

This engine can generate power of 8.79 PS and torque of 9.30 Nm. 4 speed gearbox has been given with this engine. Regarding the mileage of the bike, Vibration claims that it gives a mileage of 74 kmpl. This mileage is certified by ARAI.

After knowing the features and specifications of this bike, now you know the complete details of how to bring it home on easy down payment.

Actually, according to the down payment and EMI calculator given on the two-wheeler information website BIKEDEKHO. If you buy this bike, then the bank associated with the company will give a loan of Rs 69,340 on it.

On which you will have to pay a down payment of Rs 7,815. After this down payment, you will have to pay a monthly EMI of Rs 2,476 every month. The tenure of this loan will be 36 months and the bank will charge an interest rate of 9.7 per cent per annum on the total loan amount.

Important notice: The loan, down payment, EMI and interest rates available on this bike depend on your banking and CIBIL score. In which the bank can make changes in these four if there is a negative report.