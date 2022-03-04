Bring Mahindra KUV 100 home for a down payment of Rs 50,000, know how much EMI will have to be paid

Mahindra KUV competes with SUVs like Renault Kwid, Tata Punch and Nissan Magnite in the market. The price of all these three SUVs is between Rs 5 to 10 lakhs.

You can buy Mahindra’s mid-size SUV on KUV 100 with a down payment of Rs 50,000. According to the calculator given on Mahindra’s website, the price of K2+ 6 Str NXT BS6 variant of KUV is Rs 6 05 780 lakh. If you buy this car by paying a down payment of 50 thousand rupees, then your EMI of Rs 8849 will be made for 7 years. Let’s know about the features and specifications of Mahindra KUV100…

Mahindra has launched its KUV 100 car in four variants. While the price of its base variant is Rs 605780 lakh, the price of its top variant is Rs 771984. This car is available in petrol engine. Mahindra has given a 1.2 liter petrol engine in KUV which generates 82 PS of power and 115 Nm of peak torque. This engine is mated to a 5 speed manual transmission

Talking about the features of the car, it has a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system which supports Bluetooth and AUX connectivity. Apart from this, steering mounted audio and calling control, height adjustable driver seat, speed sensing automatic door lock, child safety lock and many other features have been given in it.

Regarding the mileage of this micro SUV, Mahindra claims that it gives a mileage of 18.15 kmpl. After knowing the details of this car, now you know the details of the offer to take this car home on zero down payment.

On the other hand, talking about the safety features in the KUV 100, ABS with EBD has been given as standard. Except for the base variant K2, dual front airbags have been provided in all its variants.