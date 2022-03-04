Auto

Bring Mahindra KUV 100 home for a down payment of Rs 50,000, know how much EMI will have to be paid

17 hours ago
Add Comment
by admin
Bring Mahindra KUV 100 home for a down payment of Rs 50,000, know how much EMI will have to be paid
Written by admin
Bring Mahindra KUV 100 home for a down payment of Rs 50,000, know how much EMI will have to be paid

Bring Mahindra KUV 100 home for a down payment of Rs 50,000, know how much EMI will have to be paid

Bring Mahindra KUV 100 home for a down payment of Rs 50,000, know how much EMI will have to be paid

Mahindra KUV competes with SUVs like Renault Kwid, Tata Punch and Nissan Magnite in the market. The price of all these three SUVs is between Rs 5 to 10 lakhs.

You can buy Mahindra’s mid-size SUV on KUV 100 with a down payment of Rs 50,000. According to the calculator given on Mahindra’s website, the price of K2+ 6 Str NXT BS6 variant of KUV is Rs 6 05 780 lakh. If you buy this car by paying a down payment of 50 thousand rupees, then your EMI of Rs 8849 will be made for 7 years. Let’s know about the features and specifications of Mahindra KUV100…

Mahindra has launched its KUV 100 car in four variants. While the price of its base variant is Rs 605780 lakh, the price of its top variant is Rs 771984. This car is available in petrol engine. Mahindra has given a 1.2 liter petrol engine in KUV which generates 82 PS of power and 115 Nm of peak torque. This engine is mated to a 5 speed manual transmission

Talking about the features of the car, it has a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system which supports Bluetooth and AUX connectivity. Apart from this, steering mounted audio and calling control, height adjustable driver seat, speed sensing automatic door lock, child safety lock and many other features have been given in it.

Regarding the mileage of this micro SUV, Mahindra claims that it gives a mileage of 18.15 kmpl. After knowing the details of this car, now you know the details of the offer to take this car home on zero down payment.

READ Also  Take home Bajaj Chetak electric scooter by paying 12 thousand, know its full details of range, features and EMI plan

Also read: Bring home Maruti Wagon R for just Rs 2.5 lakh, EMI option with warranty

Mahindra KUV competes with SUVs like Renault Kwid, Tata Punch and Nissan Magnite in the market. The price of all these three SUVs is between Rs 5 to 10 lakhs. On the other hand, talking about the safety features in the KUV 100, ABS with EBD has been given as standard. Except for the base variant K2, dual front airbags have been provided in all its variants.


#Bring #Mahindra #KUV #home #payment #EMI #paid

Games Kharido Game Kharido Tamilrockers Filmywap Filmyzilla
9xflix 9xmovies 9x flix filmy4wap xyz filmy4web xyz
tamilrockers 2020

 

 ssrmoveis movie4me tamilrockers 2021 tamil movies download watchcartoononline
game kharido com ssrmoviez tamilrockers 2020 tamil movies download game kharido .in www filmy4wap xyz
www tamilrockers com 2021 mp4moviez guru filmyzila ktm movie xnxubd 2020 nvidia video 2017
movierulz.hp extramovie xnxubd 2020 nvidia new filmywap 2018 bollywood movies download tamilrockers 2020 new movie download
mp4movies filmy4wab kutty movies collection filmy4wab xyz game kharifo

 
2021 tamil movies download kuttymovies filmyzilla com bollywood filmywap 2021 gamekharido com game khrido com
movierulz hp kuttymovies 2021 tamilrockers com 2021 www filmy4wap com 0gomovie
games kharido in game kharido app filmy4wap.xyz filmy4wap xyz 2020 filmy4wap 2020
movierulz pz ssrmovies xyz movierulz hy mp4moviez nick finder.com
www filmy4wap com 2021 tamilrockers kuttymovies apunkagames Ssrmovies

 

 Filmy4wap

 
Mp4moviez Moviespur Yts           Bollyshare           1337x

 
Madras Rockers 7starhd Downloadhub Teluguwap Kuttymovies

 
Gomovies Pagalworld         Moviesda Djpunjab Bolly4u
Todaypk Filmywap Filmyzilla  Jio Rockers Moviespur
Tamilyogi Crackstreams Worldfree4u Yolamovies 123movies
Why should you Avoid Watching 123Movies? 123Movies Isaimini Movierulz movierulz wap
Movierulz ds Khatrimaza OKhatrimaza Filmy4wap SSR Movies

 
7starhd Gomovies Moviesda PagalWorld      Bolly4u
Todaypk  Filmywap Movierulz Rapidtags Venom 2

 Pushpa

Uncharted
READ Also  Before buying a new car, know here the complete details of the best selling top 3 cars of January 2022

You may also like

About the author

admin

View all posts

Leave a Comment