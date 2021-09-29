Bringing Aaliyah into the Streaming Age
Subscribe to Popcast!
Apple Podcasts | Spotify | sewing machine
Music streaming services have become an unintentional and imperfect proxy for the infinite jukebox. But as younger listeners increasingly rely on them, missing catalogs of artists leave historical holes that are difficult to fill.
For many years, the most important albums in Alia’s catalog were not available on streaming, but that has recently changed. Blackground Records – the imprint to which Aaliyah was signed when she died in 2001 – is releasing her entire collection online. It is a long-needed measure, and promises a way to understand the work of an artist who, in his time, was already aiming at the future.
On this week’s Popcast, a conversation about Aaliyah’s tug of war over her musical legacy, how family tensions shaped the Aaliyah estate’s business and the role of her music – even though it was largely unavailable digitally – was a part of contemporary R& Played in the development of B.
Guest:
-
Naima Cochran, a music journalist and consultant
-
Gail Mitchell, Executive Director of R&B/Hip-Hop at Billboard
-
Dan Riss, Billboard Senior Writer
Connect with Popcast. Be a part of the Popcast community: Join the show’s Facebook group and Discord channel. we want to hear from you! Tune in, and let us know what you think at [email protected] Follow our host, John Carmenica, on Twitter: @joncaramanica
#Bringing #Aaliyah #Streaming #Age
Leave a Comment
You must be logged in to post a comment.