Bringing Aaliyah into the Streaming Age

Music streaming services have become an unintentional and imperfect proxy for the infinite jukebox. But as younger listeners increasingly rely on them, missing catalogs of artists leave historical holes that are difficult to fill.

For many years, the most important albums in Alia’s catalog were not available on streaming, but that has recently changed. Blackground Records – the imprint to which Aaliyah was signed when she died in 2001 – is releasing her entire collection online. It is a long-needed measure, and promises a way to understand the work of an artist who, in his time, was already aiming at the future.

On this week’s Popcast, a conversation about Aaliyah’s tug of war over her musical legacy, how family tensions shaped the Aaliyah estate’s business and the role of her music – even though it was largely unavailable digitally – was a part of contemporary R& Played in the development of B.