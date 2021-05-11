BRIT Awards 2021: Arlo Parks cuts a stylish figure in a sharp maroon suit

She’s been nominated in three classes.

And Arlo Parks ensured to placed on a stylish show as she arrived at The BRIT Awards 2021 at London’s the 02 Area on Tuesday.

The singer, 20, rocked a sharp purple suit which boasted a checked sample all through the fabric and styled her assertion ensemble with a good white shirt.

Arlo posed up storm on the purple carpet, showcasing her impeccable style sense in the daring blazer and matching wide-leg trouser set.

She accessorised her suit with a pair of chunky patent black boots and a number of gorgeous jewelry, together with a drop earring and several other gold rings.

The wonder accomplished her look by donning a contact of eyeshadow and lipgloss so as to add some additional glamour.

Arlo is nominated in the Feminine Solo Artist and Breakthrough Artist class in addition to the Mastercard Album group for her report Collapsed In Sunbeams.

She can also be set to carry out through the star-studded night, with Coldplay, Dua Lipa, Griff and Rag’n’Bone Man additionally set to dazzle with their musical skills.

The 2021 Brit Awards, hosted by Jack Whitehall, will mark the primary main indoor music occasion in over a 12 months as bosses launched 2,500 free tickets to key staff.

The Brit Awards are going down in entrance of a dwell viewers of 4,000 folks at London’s The O2 six days earlier than the subsequent section of lockdown lifts.

The ceremony, which will likely be broadcast dwell on ITV, will rejoice the return to dwell music and nominee Dua Lipa has promised these attending that it’s going to ‘be a night time to recollect’.

The indoor ceremony and dwell present will type a part of the Authorities’s scientific Occasions Analysis Programme, and it’ll use enhanced testing approaches to look at how occasions can happen with out the necessity for social distancing in any case restrictions are lifted on June 21.

Working carefully with the Authorities to stick to security pointers, this implies The BRITs, would be the first dwell music present at The O2 in over a 12 months, with 4,000 tickets being up for grabs- only one fifth of the venue’s 20,000 capability.

The BRITs will play an vital position in paving the best way for the return of dwell music at scale because the UK emerges from the previous 12 months’s restrictions.

Viewers members is not going to be socially distanced or required to put on face coverings in the world, however they are going to be required to comply with current Authorities steerage when travelling to the venue and cling to guidelines set out by the occasion organisers.

Among the many guidelines, attendees should have proof of a unfavorable lateral stream check consequence to enter the venue.

As a part of the broader scientific analysis on the trial occasions, attendees may even be requested to take a check after the occasion to collect additional proof on the security of indoor settings, decreased social distancing and the elimination of non-pharmaceutical interventions like face coverings.

Awarded! Taylor Swift is about to make historical past as the primary ever feminine to be given BRITs World Icon Award on the ceremony (pictured in 2019)

The present is about to award Taylor Swift – who will make historical past as the primary ever feminine to be given BRITs World Icon Award on the ceremony.

The 11-time Grammy Award winner, 31, will be part of former winners Elton John, Robbie Williams and David Bowie in being given with the award in recognition of her affect on music the world over and unimaginable repertoire and achievements thus far.

In numbers supplied by Official Charts Firm, Taylor is the UK’s greatest promoting artist of the 12 months thus far in 2021 and has bought over 114m albums worldwide with whole international audio + video streams reaching 78b.