BRIT Awards 2021: Dua Lipa, Coldplay and Jack Whitehall kick off ceremony at London’s O2 Arena



The 2021 BRIT Awards made historical past on Tuesday evening as Little Combine turned the primary ever woman band to win British Group.

Simply days after saying their pregnancies, Leigh-Anne Pinnock and Perrie Edwards took to the stage with Jade Thirlwall to just accept the coveted prize, paying tribute to former bandmate Jesy Nelson whereas additionally vowing to ‘stick collectively’ after overcoming the ‘misogynistic’ music business.

It got here as Jack Whitehall kicked off the long-awaited return of reside music as stars together with Coldplay and Dua Lipa took to the stage to carry out in entrance of an viewers of key employees.

After gorgeous of their elegant white ensembles, Little Combine took to the stage to just accept their prize, with Leigh-Anne starting: ‘Now we have been collectively for 10 years it has been the most effective years of our life, we have had a lot enjoyable we have made so many reminiscences, we need to thank your unbelievable followers, Jesy.

‘It isn’t simple being a feminine within the UK pop business, we have seen the misogyny, dominance and lack of range, we’re pleased with how we’re caught collectively and we’re utilizing our voices greater than ever.’

Jade added: ‘This award is not only for us, it is for Spice Women, Sugababes, All Saints ladies aloud, all of the unbelievable ladies bands we love you.’

Forward of Coldplay’s opening efficiency, host Jack acquired a grilling from the Line Of Obligation duo Vicky McClure and Martin Compston about who could be kicking off the ceremony.

However regardless of channelling their AC-12 alter-agos, the funnyman didn’t spill the beans, which means the pair needed to name in reinforcements – Handforth Parish Council’s Jackie Weaver.

Regardless of Jack’s insistence she ‘did not have the authority,’ Jackie furiously terminated their video chat, earlier than starting the reside awards present.

Coldplay then kicked off the present with an unbelievable pre-recorded efficiency on the River Thames.

The band, fronted by lead singer Chris Martin, 44, carried out their new single Greater Energy from a barge in entrance of the O2 forward of the reside occasion, offered by Jack Whitehall.

Happening all out for the opening act, Coldplay opted for futuristic dancing holograms and glowing fireworks for the showcase, which was filmed outdoors the O2 final month.

The efficiency included using jaw-dropping holograms, including to the sci-fi theme after the band unveiled their new single final week by streaming it on board the Internation House Station.

The band’s stellar showcase then moved into Dua’s jaw-dropping efficiency, which started as she made her method to the O2 on the Underground at Charing Cross station.

The hitmaker delivered a medley of her hits Bodily, Fairly Please, Hallucinate and Do not Begin Now in a Union Jack impressed ensemble, after channelling Amy Winehouse together with her eye-catching look on the pink carpet.

Up first was the award for British Breakthrough Artist

The 2021 Brit Awards marked the primary main indoor music occasion in over a 12 months as bosses launched 2,500 free tickets to key employees.

The Brit Awards came about in entrance of a reside viewers of 4,000 folks at London’s The O2 six days earlier than the following part of lockdown lifts.

The ceremony broadcast reside on ITV, celebrated the return to reside music and nominee Dua Lipa promised these attending that it could ‘be an evening to recollect’.

The indoor ceremony and reside present fashioned a part of the Authorities’s scientific Occasions Analysis Programme, and will use enhanced testing approaches to look at how occasions can happen with out the necessity for social distancing in any case restrictions are lifted on June 21.

How are the BRIT Awards going forward throughout the Covid pandemic? The 2021 BRIT Awards mark the primary reside music occasion within the UK for the reason that begin of the Covid-19 pandemic. The indoor ceremony and reside present will kind a part of the Authorities’s scientific Occasions Analysis Programme. Enhanced testing approaches will study how occasions can happen with out the necessity for social distancing in any case restrictions are lifted on June 21. 4,000 tickets had been made out there for the reside ceremony, only one fifth of the venue’s 20,000 capability, with 2,500 of these being given to key employees. The BRITs will play an vital position in paving the best way for the return of reside music at scale because the UK emerges from the previous 12 months’s restrictions. Viewers members is not going to be socially distanced or required to put on face coverings as soon as seated inside the sector, although they are going to be required in communal areas comparable to the bathroom or most important concourse. All attendees will probably be allowed to buy alcohol and concessions as soon as contained in the O2 Arena. Attendees may also be required to observe present Authorities steerage when travelling to the venue and adhere to guidelines set out by the occasion organisers. Among the many guidelines, attendees should have proof of a adverse lateral circulation check end result to enter the venue, and mentioned check should be taken at an asymptomatic testing website inside 36 hours of the ceremony. Upon arrival at the venue, all attendess will probably be requested to take a PCR check, and will then take one other check 5 days after the ceremony It is hoped this may collect additional proof on the security of indoor settings, decreased social distancing and the elimination of non-pharmaceutical interventions like face coverings.

Working carefully with the Authorities to stick to security tips, this implies The BRITs, was the primary reside music present at The O2 in over a 12 months, with 4,000 tickets being up for grabs- only one fifth of the venue’s 20,000 capability.

The BRITs will play an vital position in paving the best way for the return of reside music at scale because the UK emerges from the previous 12 months’s restrictions.

Viewers members weren’t socially distanced or required to put on face coverings within the enviornment, however had been required to observe present Authorities steerage when travelling to the venue and adhere to guidelines set out by the occasion organisers.

Among the many guidelines, attendees had to offer proof of a adverse lateral circulation check end result to enter the venue.

As a part of the broader scientific analysis on the trial occasions, attendees had been even be requested to take a check after the occasion to assemble additional proof on the security of indoor settings, decreased social distancing and the elimination of non-pharmaceutical interventions like face coverings.

The present awarded Taylor Swift – who made historical past as the primary ever feminine to be given BRITs International Icon Award at the ceremony.

The 11-time Grammy Award winner, 31, joined former winners Elton John, Robbie Williams and David Bowie in being given the award in recognition of her impression on music internationally and unbelievable repertoire and achievements to this point.

In numbers offered by Official Charts Firm, Taylor is the UK’s greatest promoting artist of the 12 months to this point in 2021 and has offered over 114m albums worldwide with complete world audio + video streams reaching 78b.

Taylor is the one artist in historical past to have 4 consecutive albums – Converse Now, RED, 1989 and status – promote over a million copies of their week of launch.

She can also be the one artist to have 9 albums every promote at least half one million copies in a single week, with Fearless, Converse Now, RED, 1989, status, Lover, folklore, evermore, Fearless (Taylor’s Model).

Taylor was additionally nominated for a second BRIT award this 12 months for Worldwide Feminine Solo Artist, her sixth BRIT nomination to this point.

The Icon gong is the best accolade given and is reserved for really distinctive artists – following on from Elton, Robbie and David.

Nominations had been unveiled in March, with Celeste, Dua Lipa, Joel Corry and Younger T & Bugsey becoming a member of Arlo Parks in receiving three nominations every, and Jessie Ware, J Hus, Bicep, AJ Tracey up for 2 awards as with Headie One.