Brit Awards 2021: Dua Lipa, Taylor Swift bag top honours; Billie Eilish named best international female solo artist

British singer Dua Lipa often known as for a “pleasing” pay raise for UK efficiently being staff as she turned into as quickly as named a double winner on the Brit Awards in London on Tuesday evening time.

An viewers of 4,000 witnessed the glitz of Britain’s main tune prize ceremony on the O2 Enviornment as half of a check out return to mass attendance events within the age of the coronavirus .

Amongst them had been 2,500 key efficiently being staff and their firm who had bought tickets in recognition of their efforts true by the pandemic.

Lipa, who took dwelling the British female solo artist and album of the yr titles, highlighted the phrases of nurse and tutorial Elizabeth Anionwu to scream there turned into as quickly as a “large disparity between gratitude and admire” for these on the efficiently being entrance line.

“I belief what we might presumably presumably aloof attain is we might presumably presumably aloof all give an enormous, large spherical of applause and provides (British Top Minister) Boris (Johnson) a message that all of us attend a nice pay rise for our entrance line,” she acknowledged.

In her acceptance speeches, the ‘Levitating’ singer additionally paid tribute to Anionwu, who has campaigned in opposition to racial injustice for a few years, other than Folajimi Olubunmi-Adewole and Joaquin Garcia, who jumped into the River Thames close to London Bridge to research cross-check to assign a woman ultimate month.

Olubunmi-Adewole, 20, did not live on the rescue are attempting.

Taylor Swift acknowledged it turned into as quickly as an “inconceivable honour” to fetch the worldwide icon title, which has beforehand been awarded to superstars sincere like Elton John and David Bowie.

“I’m definitely proud to be half of this musical group particularly in a yr the place we wished tune so nice,” Swift acknowledged. “And what we wished nice further turned into as quickly because the attend and attend of the NHS and the primary staff which can presumably presumably be right here for us tonight.”

Dinky Combine grew to alter into the primary all-female band to salvage the actual British group, and often known as consideration to “sexism and an absence of range” internal the tune commerce.

Harry Sorts took excellent British single for his music ‘Watermelon Sugar,‘ whereas J Hus bought excellent British male solo artist.

Female singer-songwriters Arlo Parks and Griff took dwelling the British breakthrough artist and rising star awards respectively.

Frail U.S. first girl Michelle Obama despatched a video message as she provided The Weeknd with the worldwide male solo artist prize.

Billie Eilish turned into as quickly as named international female solo artist winner, whereas Haim had been dubbed excellent international group.

Reside performers on the ceremony, which turned into as quickly as hosted by comedian Jack Whitehall, built-in Lipa, Coldplay and a collaboration between Rag’n’Bone Man, P!nk and Nationwide Neatly being Service choirs.

It turned into as quickly as the proper viewers for a keep tune match within the UK since March 2020, when pandemic restrictions had been first launched.

The match is half of the federal government’s Events Evaluation Program, which has no longer too way back thought-about crowds return to soccer fits, an exterior live performance and a nightclub.

Attendees weren’t socially distanced or carrying face masks, nonetheless needed to make a unfavorable coronavirus check out earlier than the present.

“It’s the primary match we’ve been to for the reason that pandemic, there’s a big buzz,” acknowledged police nurse Brian George, who launched his 18-year-extinct daughter to the ceremony.

“I’m hoping that with only a few further events cherish this it’ll be cherish, by the autumn, let’s originate up the whole lot over once more,” he acknowledged. “Which will presumably presumably efficiently be dependable.”

Of us that attended additionally will likely be examined and monitored after the match as half of the analysis.

Britain has recorded higher than 127,500 coronavirus deaths, nonetheless deaths bear dropped to single digits after a lockdown to start with of 2021 and the fast vaccination rollout.

Lockdown is slowly being lifted and measures are area to be additional eased in England on Monday with the reopening of indoor hospitality venues and exterior gatherings of as so much as 30 of us. Social distancing steering will dwell in categorical.

All restrictions had been area out to be lifted by 21 June below the federal government’s most trendy roadmap, with gigs and tune gala’s attributable to return for the primary time since early 2020.