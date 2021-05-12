BRIT Awards 2021: Taylor Swift, first woman to win Global Icon, thanks boyfriend Joe Alwyn



Taylor Swift coyly thanked her boyfriend of 4 years, Joe Alwyn, when she scooped the coveted Global Icon trophy on the BRIT Awards on Tuesday evening.

The Love Story hitmaker, 31, took to the stage at London’s O2 to settle for the award – changing into the first woman to accomplish that within the present’s historical past – when she gave a blink-and-you’ll miss it nod to her British actor beau, 30.

Whereas thanking an extended listing of buddies and collaborators, the American magnificence briefly paused, earlier than smiling and easily acknowledging ‘Joe’ for his help.

Beau: Taylor Swift coyly thanked her boyfriend of 4 years, Joe Alwyn, when she scooped the coveted Global Icon trophy on the BRIT Awards on Tuesday evening

Whereas Joe acquired a particular thank-you, he was not seen with Taylor on the star-studded awards ceremony – consistent with the couple’s low-key romance.

Forward of receiving her award, the Fearless singer was praised by lots of her fellow stars, together with longtime buddies Selana Gomez, Ed Sheeran and music legend Annie Lennox for her unimaginable assortment of music.

She stated: ‘That video, anybody who was in that video, Selena, Zoe, Ed, Griff and my soul left my physique when Annie Lennox appeared

‘I am actually proud to be a part of this musical neighborhood, however what we actually wanted was the assistance and help of the NHS thanks for every part you’d completed for us.

Right here she is! Taylor made historical past on the finish of the night as she accepted the Global Icon Award, the first time in historical past a feminine artist had been introduced with the honour

Huge step: Again in February, it was reported that Taylor and her beau of 4 years Joe are renting a £5.5million residence in London collectively (pictured in 2019)

Personal: The duo are not often pictured collectively nonetheless did write some songs for Taylor’s album Evermore throughout the pandemic lockdowns (pictured in 2019)

‘I’m so indebted and grateful to my British followers, I like you a lot for every part you’d completed for me, we have had so many superb reminiscences within the final 15 years, from taking part in Shepherd’s Bush Empire, to Wembley Stadium, to the O2 Area, and due to you final 12 months I nearly performed Glastonbury!

Noting the COVID-19 pandemic, which introduced a lot of the world to a halt, Taylor continued: ‘Everyone knows what occurred subsequent, the world modified, and I ended up placing out three albums as an alternative.

‘Making Folklore and Evermore was essentially the most distinctive expertise I’ve ever had. I need to thank my family and friends who know precisely who they’re. If there’s one factor I’ve realized is you might have to go searching on a regular basis.

‘By no means take them as a right, there are such a lot of unimaginable new artists on this room tonight, and so many individuals watching who’ve objectives and desires and ambitions for themselves.

Touched: The Fearless singer was praised by lots of her fellow stars, together with longtime buddies Selana Gomez, Ed Sheeran and music legend Annie Lennox for her physique of labor

Eye-catching: Taylor dazzled in a stupendous white beaded Miu Miu crop prime and matching skirt as she took to the stage to settle for her honour, after being praised by her fellow music stars

Wonderful: She stated, ‘We stay in a world the place anybody has the appropriate to say something they need about you at any time, however please bear in mind that you’ve got the appropriate to show them fallacious’

‘We stay in a world the place anybody has the appropriate to say something they need about you at any time, however please bear in mind that you’ve got the appropriate to show them fallacious, I like you a lot thanks a lot for this stunning honour, that is superb.’

Taylor regarded sensational for her massive second on the awards ceremony, donning a Miu Miu crop prime and skirt product of white organza, embellished with sequins and crystals with floral detailed patches throughout.

The 11-time Grammy Award winner has joined previous winners Elton John, Robbie Williams and David Bowie in being given with the award in recognition of her influence on music internationally and unimaginable repertoire and achievements to date.

In numbers offered by Official Charts Firm, Taylor is the UK’s largest promoting artist of the 12 months to date in 2021 and has offered over 114 million albums worldwide with whole world audio and video streams reaching 78 billion.

Low-key romance: Whereas Joe acquired a particular thank-you, he was not seen with Taylor on the star-studded awards ceremony – consistent with the couple’s low-key romance

In good firm: The 11-time Grammy Award winner has joined previous winners Elton John, Robbie Williams and David Bowie in being given with the award

Phenomenal: In numbers offered by Official Charts Firm, Taylor is the UK’s largest promoting artist of the 12 months to date in 2021 and has offered over 114 million albums worldwide

Taylor is the one artist in historical past to have 4 consecutive albums – Converse Now, RED, 1989 and popularity – promote over a million copies of their week of launch.

She can be the one artist to have 9 albums every promote no less than half 1,000,000 copies in a single week, with Fearless, Converse Now, RED, 1989, popularity, Lover, folklore, evermore, Fearless (Taylor’s Model).

In the meantime, chart-topping singer Taylor and her boyfriend Joe are reportedly renting a £5.5million residence in London collectively.

The lovebirds are thought to have determined to keep within the UK’s capital throughout lockdown as Taylor ‘would not suppose jetting round is the appropriate factor to be doing’ amid the pandemic.

The large presentation: Taylor was introduced her award by Recreation Of Thrones star Maisie Smith

Huge numbers: Taylor is the one artist in historical past to have 4 consecutive albums – Converse Now, RED, 1989 and popularity – promote over a million copies of their week of launch

The Solar reported again in February that the very non-public couple had been renting the pad in north London from a well-known British rock star.

A supply advised the publication: ‘They preserve issues extraordinarily quiet collectively… however the truth they’ve determined to share a house for the first time is a reasonably clear signal that they are the actual deal now.

‘They have been there for many of lockdown. Taylor would not suppose jetting world wide is the appropriate factor to be doing. She desires to stick to the foundations, and doing that collectively simply made sense for them.’

The supply added that the couple’s London pad is not everlasting as she’s nonetheless obtained houses in America, however that being within the UK ‘works for now’.

Persevering with to break data: She can be the one artist to have 9 albums every promote no less than half 1,000,000 copies in a single week

Good instances: The wonder appeared to be in jovial spirits as she watched the present from her desk

Again to regular: The present, hosted by Jack Whitehall, signalled a return again to stay music occasions, after the COVID-19 pandemic introduced numerous industries to their knees

MailOnline contacted Joe and Taylor’s representatives for remark on the time.

Taylor and Joe are not often pictured out collectively nonetheless they had been noticed having fun with a stroll within the capital at the beginning of January.

The duo, who’ve been courting since 2017, have been isolating collectively throughout the pandemic with them sharing a couple of glimpses into their time in lockdown to Instagram and even writing some music collectively.

Taylor lately gave a uncommon perception into their relationship as she revealed she has bonded with Joe by way of their mutual love of unhappy songs.

Strike a pose: Following the presentation Taylor and Maisie posed with each other backstage

Trophies: The celebs obtained playful as they in contrast trophies as photographers snapped away

The cherished up couple collaborated on a number of tracks on her new Evermore album, and the star has detailed their course of, together with their comparable ‘musical tastes’.

Talking to Zane Lowe in regards to the actor on Apple Music, she stated: ‘Joe and I actually love unhappy songs. We have at all times bonded over music…

‘We write the saddest [songs]. We simply actually love unhappy songs. What can I say? It was a shock that we began writing collectively.’

Joe was credited as William Bowery on the report, and helped pen Champagne Issues, Coney Island and Evermore on her latest launch, whereas that they had beforehand teamed up on Exile and Betty for its predecessor, Folklore.

In an explosion of color and optimism, the 2021 BRIT Awards celebrated the achievements of British and worldwide artists during the last 18 months.

The awards ceremony really belonged to Dua Lipa, 25, because the night noticed her scoop the accolade for Feminine Solo Artist and the Mastercard British Album of the 12 months Award for her lockdown hit Future Nostalgia.

This 12 months’s Rising Star award winner Griff was handed the baton for the honour by 2020’s Rising Star winner Celeste, who herself was up for 3 additional awards.

And Arlo Parks was topped Breakthrough Artist, one of many three awards the star was nominated for, after what has been an unimaginable 12 months for the younger London artist.

She additionally made her debut BRITs efficiency with a sublime rendition of Hope and adorned the set as a sunflower discipline in a nod to the title of her debut album.

Essentially the most nominated lady band in BRIT Award historical past, Little Combine, lastly bagged the title of British Group and made historical past because the first-ever lady band to win, having been up for the award three earlier instances.

In the meantime, the Worldwide Group class adopted an identical swimsuit, with the California girlband HAIM in attendance to settle for their award.

One other unhappy love tune: Talking to Zane Lowe about her boyfriend on Apple Music lately, Taylor stated, ‘Joe and I actually love unhappy songs. We have at all times bonded over music’

And the accolade for Worldwide Feminine was given to the 19-year-old Unhealthy Man hitmaker Billie Eilish, who accepted the award by way of a pre-recorded video acceptance speech.

The Weeknd emerged victorious within the Worldwide Male Solo Artist class along with his award introduced by the previous First Woman of the USA, Michelle Obama.

The Blinding Lights hitmaker handled the viewers to an unforgettable efficiency of his single Save Your Tears, pre-recorded from the US.

Dem Boy Paigon hitmaker JHUS scooped the Male Solo Artist award, which was accepted on his behalf by DJ Semtex in his absence.

Following a profitable awards season stateside, One Course heartthrob Harry Types scooped Greatest British Single along with his summertime observe Watermelon Sugar.

Every winner was introduced with the BRITs’ first-ever collaborative double-trophy, designed by Es Devlin OBE and Yinka Ilori MBE, with every recipient inspired to re-gift the smaller trophy to another person.

The 2021 BRIT Awards, hosted by Jack Whitehall, marked the first main indoor music occasion in over a 12 months as bosses launched 2,500 free tickets to key employees.

The present noticed a complete of 11 awards handed out alongside 9 unbeatable show-stopping performances, six of which had been ready to be staged stay in stadium.

The present formally opened with fireworks and a UK unique efficiency by Coldplay of their new tune Increased Energy from the River Thames.

The BRITs is understood for its distinctive collaborations and this 12 months was no completely different, with Elton John and Years & Years’ Olly Alexander becoming a member of forces for a spectacular efficiency of the Pet Store Boys’ basic It’s A Sin.

The recorded model of the tune will now be accessible to buy as a single in help of the Elton John AIDS Basis charity.

A second collaboration noticed Rag’n’Bone Man and P!nk carry out their new single Wherever Away from Right here, with P!nk becoming a member of remotely from the US.

And the musical duo had been joined by particular visitor singers from the Greenwich and Lewisham NHS Belief Choir, offering an emotional climax to the present.

Ardour for style: Taylor donned a Miu Miu crop prime and skirt product of white organza, embellished with sequins and crystals with floral detailed patches throughout

One other US star who made it to The O2 was Olivia Rodrigo who lit up the stage with a efficiency of her beautiful hit single, Drivers Licence.

Twice nominated Headie One additionally blew the viewers away with a particular efficiency of Ain’t It Completely different/Princess Cuts, joined by fellow nominees AJ Tracey and Younger T & Bugsey.

Presenters on the evening included: Annie Mac, Boy George, Celeste, Lewis Capaldi, Kurupt FM and Mabel.

The occasion was Co-Chaired by Rebecca Allen (President EMI Data) and Selina Webb (EVP Common Music UK), who oversaw the artistic crew which together with Devlin and Ilori additionally included BRITs TV Govt Producer Sally Wooden.

The BRIT Awards befell in entrance of a stay viewers of 4,000 folks at London’s The O2 six days earlier than the subsequent part of lockdown lifts.

Cheers: Taylor was seen having fun with a glass of wine backstage after her win

Gals: The star larked round with Olivia Rodrigo on the evening

The ceremony, which was broadcasted stay on ITV, celebrated the return to stay music and Dua Lipa promised these attending that it might ‘be an evening to bear in mind’.

The indoor ceremony and stay present shaped a part of the Authorities’s scientific Occasions Analysis Programme, and used enhanced testing approaches to study how occasions can happen with out the necessity for social distancing in spite of everything restrictions are lifted on June 21.

Working carefully with the Authorities to adhere to security tips, The BRITs was the first stay music present at The O2 in over a 12 months, with 4,000 tickets being up for grabs – only one fifth of the venue’s 20,000 capability

The BRITs performed an necessary position in paving the way in which for the return of stay music at scale because the UK emerges from the previous 12 months’s restrictions.

Sneak peek: Taylor was seen displaying off her outfit forward of the ceremony

Viewers members weren’t socially distanced or required to put on face coverings within the enviornment, however had been required to comply with current Authorities steering when travelling to the venue and cling to guidelines set out by the occasion organisers.

Among the many guidelines, attendees had to have proof of a damaging lateral circulate check consequence to enter the venue.

As a part of the broader scientific analysis on the trial occasions, attendees had been additionally requested to take a check after the occasion to collect additional proof on the protection of indoor settings, diminished social distancing and the elimination of non-pharmaceutical interventions like face coverings.