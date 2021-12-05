Britain and Denmark Report Rise in Known Omicron Cases

On Sunday, officials in Britain said they were still considering a new type of potential impact. But increasing the use of vaccines and boosters would be a “safeguard”, Britain’s Deputy Prime Minister Dominic Raab told the BBC.

“Our message is: Enjoy Christmas this year. The vaccine rollout means we’re in a position to do that, “said Mr Raab.

The UK recorded an average of 44,385 daily cases last week, an increase of 11 per cent over the previous two weeks. In contrast, deaths have dropped by 20 percent during that period.

The UK imposed new restrictions last week to combat Omicron, requiring all international passengers to take a coronavirus test within 48 hours of departure and an additional test within two days of arrival. The government has made it mandatory to wear masks in indoor places like public transport and shopping malls.

Some critics and experts, fearing another increase in cases like last winter, which sent the country into a month-long national lockdown, are concerned that the new rules have been implemented too late.