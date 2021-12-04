Britain Counts Around 160 Omicron Cases and Tightens Restrictions
As the number of confirmed cases of the Omicron coronavirus in Britain reached 160, the government on Saturday announced further tightening of travel restrictions to curb its spread.
From Tuesday, travelers will be required to take a coronavirus test within 48 hours after traveling to the UK, regardless of their vaccination status. Britain will also impose restrictions on travelers to Nigeria. The country’s health secretary said In a statement. Nigeria announced on Wednesday that the type had been found in three passengers from South Africa in November, said the director general of the Nigeria Center for Disease Control, Dr. Ephedio Adetifa said.
The two additional measures imposed by Britain are the latest in a spate of weeks of escalating concerns that led to the imposition of a number of restrictions aimed at reducing omikron-type infiltration.
At this point, passengers must isolate themselves and take a coronavirus test the day after arrival. If that test is negative, they can end their isolation. If not, they are expected to remain in self-isolation until they have a negative effect.
There are now 160 confirmed cases of the Omicron type across the UK, the UK’s health protection agency confirmed on Saturday, more than the 134 cases reported by the agency on Friday. The UK is considered a leader in genomic sequencing and testing, along with a national program to track coronavirus mutations, so it has the advantage of tracking the spread of variants.
“We have been reviewing the data since last week since we learned about Omicron,” said Sajid Javid, the country’s health secretary. “And we’re seeing an increasing number of travel-related cases.”
He emphasized that the new “preventive measures” were temporary, but added that “before we learn more about Omicron, it is appropriate that we have these measures.”
Mr Javid also made it clear that the government was advising the British public to live as usual while adhering to the coronavirus guidelines.
“People have to keep their plans going and have plans to enjoy Christmas as usual,” he said.
