Britain Government May Impose Sugar Tax On Salt And Sugar

Food experts and businessman Henry Dimbleby appointed by PM Boris Johnson have made this recommendation in the National Food Strategy Report.

London. In order to improve the health of the public in Britain, the government is going to impose a new tax on food items. Now in Britain, preparations are being made to impose a sugar tax on such food items which are very sweet and salty. Food experts and businessman Henry Dimbleby appointed by PM Boris Johnson have made this recommendation in the National Food Strategy Report.

read this also: Siberia: Russian plane makes emergency landing due to engine failure, all 19 passengers safe

According to this report, a tax of Rs 310 has been recommended for every kg of sugar used in food and Rs 620 on the use of 1 kg of salt. It will be called snacks tax. Processed food items. These include foods such as chocolate, biscuits, chips.

will pay additional tax of Rs.

On the new proposals, experts have feared that the people of England will pay an additional tax of about 35,000 crore rupees every year if it is implemented. That is, in Britain with a population of 5.60 crore, every family of four people will pay about 25 thousand rupees annually. Many doctors and health organizations have welcomed it. But industry groups have warned that companies will only charge the increased prices of food items from customers.

what is the purpose of tax

The target of the tax is to reduce 4 to 10 grams of sugar and 0.2 to 9.6 grams of salt daily from food. In this way 15 to 38 grams of calories decreased. Kate Halliwell, chief scientist of the Food and Drink Federation of England, says that this will affect vulnerable families.

Salt and sugar affected the health of Britons

Dietary diseases for people above 45 years of age

64 thousand deaths every year due to bad food

Annual financial burden of Rs 7.64 lakh crore

1 rupee out of 8 rupees spent on type-2 diabetes

1.30 crore people are obese, doubling in 20 years

Also read: Friend China threatens Imran Khan, Chinese Special Forces will launch missile attack in Pakistan

British food and drink will change by 2032

The British government is working to bring about a major change in the diet of its citizens by 2032. The goal is to increase the fiber intake by 50 percent by 2032, with an increase in the amount of fruits and vegetables in the diet. The target is to reduce the consumption of food made from sugar, salt and saturated fat by 25 percent and meat intake by 30 percent.