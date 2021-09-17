Britain indicates intention to return to the Imperial System

LONDON – The British government said it is taking steps to return to its traditional system of imperial weights and measures, allowing shops and market stalls to only label fruit and ounces in pounds and ounces instead of the metric system’s grams and kilograms. Vegetables are allowed to be sold. It was hailed as an example of the country’s new post-Brexit independence.

The plans announced by Brexit overseeing minister David Frost on Thursday were praised by Brexit supporters, many of whom argued that the switch to the metric system for decades was a sign of unwanted EU interference in daily life in Britain. Was. .

While the EU currently requires members to use only the metric system, it allowed Britain, when it was a member, to label its produce in metric units as well as imperial units. There were also exceptions for traffic signs and beer.

As part of its exit from the EU, the British government is now reviewing the thousands of EU rules it has upheld and determine whether they best serve the national interest. Those rules include an EU ban on sales in imperial units, which the British government said would legislate changes “in due course”.