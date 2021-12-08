Britain Introduces ‘Plan B’ Covid Measures to Tackle Omicron
LONDON – Britain’s Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Wednesday announced major new restrictions to curb the rapidly spreading omikron type, changing the course of a long-running policy in the face of a severe political crisis, accusing his staff of violating the rules. Holding an office party during last year’s lockdown.
He had long resisted Mr Johnson’s decision to adopt a contingency plan – even against the backdrop of Britain’s already high daily contagion rates – underlining the dangers posed by the new type. But over time, Johnson raised questions about whether he was more motivated by public health or politics.
Critics, including members of his own Conservative party, have accused the prime minister of trying to divert attention from whether or not authorities had organized a holiday rally in December 2020, when Britain was caught up in an earlier coronavirus-type crackdown. .
Under the government’s new guidelines, known as Plan B, people in England will be urged to work from home if possible from next week. They are required to wear face masks in cinemas, cinemas and most other indoor locations, and to show a pass proving their vaccination status in large venues such as nightclubs and sports stadiums. Negative tests will be included on vaccine passers as an alternative to vaccination proof, he added.
“It is becoming increasingly clear that Omicron is growing much faster than the previous Delta type and is spreading rapidly around the world,” the Prime Minister said. “We need to move faster and faster.”
Mr Johnson reported in the Downing Street briefing room Wednesday evening that the walls of his wooden panel and the flag of the Union Jack gravitate to his words. But the same room was featured in a lesser-known video that surfaced Tuesday evening in which Mr. Johnson’s former press secretary, Alegra Stratton, and other aides joked about whether or not an illegal party had taken place on Downing Street during the lockdown.
The exchange, which was caught during a videotape of a mock news conference last year, was very damaging to Mr Johnson’s exchange, as it was suggested that his aides ignored the rules he was imposing on people. They were mocking coronavirus rules when Britain was ordered to cancel party and family reunions, and some were prevented from paying their last respects to dead relatives.
The smoky tone of the muscari news conference added to the outrage. At one point Ms. Stratton asked, “Is cheese and wine okay?” It can be heard. And “this imaginary party was a business meeting.” She then laughs and goes on to say, “And it wasn’t socially far away.”
Ms. Stratton, who was appointed by the prime minister last year to conduct daily White House-style news briefings, resigned as an assistant on Wednesday and apologized tearfully for her comments, which she acknowledged were “lightening the rules, seeming rules.” People were doing everything to obey.
For Mr. Johnson, who has struggled to build a sustainable path since the onset of the epidemic, it would be challenging to impose new restrictions on this outrage. Ignoring the need to wear a mask when visiting hospitals, the Prime Minister has often been seen as lacking in the need for restrictions. His government has long been accused of duplicity.
Last year, his former chief adviser, Dominic Cummings, violated lockdown rules by driving 260 miles to see his parents in the north of England – and then visiting nearby Bernard Castle – at a time when people were being told not to leave their homes. Mr Johnson initially stood behind Mr Cummings and released him a few months later.
Mr Johnson denied he was working to divert bad headlines. He sought to focus on medical data, which had in the past encouraged Britain to adhere to social norms and restrictions on vaccinations. He said that there are now 568 cases of Omicron type in the country and it is doubling every two to three days.
Unless its prevalence is reduced, Omicron could cause 1,000 to 2,000 hospitalizations a day, according to minutes of a recent meeting of the government’s Scientific Advisory Committee, SAGE. Mr Johnson also hinted that he was considering mandatory vaccinations, saying there should be a “national dialogue” on these issues.
Public health experts welcomed Mr Johnson’s drastic measures, although some said he was tired. But he said the anger of the ruling party would hamper efforts to promote compliance among the people because of the government’s credibility gap.
Devi Sridhar, head of the World Public Health Program at the University of Edinburgh, said: “There is no trust in leadership at the moment. “There is a blurring line between what is true and what is false, which is again a death knell for the public health message and response,” she said.
Downing Street has denied having a Christmas party, but has denied any wrongdoing. Mr Johnson has insisted that any gathering that adheres to the Kovid protocol.
In his weekly question-and-answer session in Parliament on Wednesday, Mr Johnson apologized for the video but said he had been repeatedly assured that no party had taken part. He said Cabinet Secretary Simon would investigate the case and take disciplinary action if the lockdown rules were violated.
But Mr Case’s pursuit does not appear to have escalated to an inquiry into reports from other parties on Downing Street last year in which the Daily Mirror claimed Mr Johnson had spoken.
The caretaker Labor leader, Carey Starmer, urged Queen Elizabeth II to compare him to Mr Johnson. “Does the Prime Minister think he has the moral authority to lead and tell the British to play by the rules?” He asked as Mr. Johnson pressed the musket.
Tim Bell, a professor of politics at Queen Mary University of London, said the discrepancy between the prime minister’s response and Ms Stratton’s quick, emotional resignation could make matters worse for Mr Johnson, “because it shows that there is someone.” Refuses to accept responsibility. “
Professor Belle said: “He is a Houthi and the predictions of his imminent demise may be baseless, but I think he is as much a victim politically as he has been since he became Prime Minister.”
Indeed, according to opinion polls, a week of negative headlines on the party line seems to have eroded confidence in Mr Johnson. Asked If they think, through opinion research Mr Johnson was telling the truth about what happened, with 63 per cent of respondents saying he was not, compared to only 12 per cent who believed him. More than half of those polled said Mr Johnson should resign.
Given the mounting pressure on the Prime Minister, Even some of his own MPs publicly appealed to him to straighten out his story. Roger Gayle, a conservative MP who blamed Mr Cummings’ downfall, wrote in a Twitter post that the crisis “has all the hallmarks of another ‘Bernard Castle’ moment.”
Worst of all for Mr Johnson is the unrest among his own allies in Parliament where there is a vocal group opposing the new sanctions.
On Wednesday, before the prime minister announced the new measures, Conservative MP William Rag said the Covid pass would “not increase vaccine use but create a segregated society,” and asked Mr Johnson if he was aware of it. Patel. “
As tired Londoners consider another Christmas compromised by Covid, the latest allegations of government officials again violating the rules are a mixture of anger and resignation.
Robert Morrissey, 39, who sells dried beef in front of King’s Cross station, said: “I mainly follow the rules, but I think it’s a bit hypocritical. “It’s a rule for them and a rule for us.”
Munther Mohammed, 32, a PhD student living in Cardiff, Wales, said, “Sometimes I think when people see government violations, they will also insult them – which is frustrating.”
Saskia Solomon Contributed to the report.
#Britain #Introduces #Plan #Covid #Measures #Tackle #Omicron
Leave a Comment
You must be logged in to post a comment.