Britain Introduces ‘Plan B’ Covid Measures to Tackle Omicron

LONDON – Britain’s Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Wednesday announced major new restrictions to curb the rapidly spreading omikron type, changing the course of a long-running policy in the face of a severe political crisis, accusing his staff of violating the rules. Holding an office party during last year’s lockdown.

He had long resisted Mr Johnson’s decision to adopt a contingency plan – even against the backdrop of Britain’s already high daily contagion rates – underlining the dangers posed by the new type. But over time, Johnson raised questions about whether he was more motivated by public health or politics.

Critics, including members of his own Conservative party, have accused the prime minister of trying to divert attention from whether or not authorities had organized a holiday rally in December 2020, when Britain was caught up in an earlier coronavirus-type crackdown. .

Under the government’s new guidelines, known as Plan B, people in England will be urged to work from home if possible from next week. They are required to wear face masks in cinemas, cinemas and most other indoor locations, and to show a pass proving their vaccination status in large venues such as nightclubs and sports stadiums. Negative tests will be included on vaccine passers as an alternative to vaccination proof, he added.