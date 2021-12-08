Britain Joins U.S. in Diplomatic Boycott of Beijing Olympic Games
LONDON – Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Wednesday that the 2022 Beijing Olympics would be “effectively boycotted” by Britain, which has now joined the United States and others to avoid the presence of winter sports.
Britain’s boycott means athletes will be allowed to compete but will provide a way for the country to publicly protest China’s human rights abuses. Australia and Lithuania have also announced political boycotts.
Asked during a question-and-answer session in Parliament whether Britain plans to join a formal political boycott of the Games, the Prime Minister paused at first, saying “we do not support a boycott of sports,” but later confirmed that there were no plans. Ministers to attend.
Lawmakers pushed Mr. Johnson into the matter, and he eventually admitted that the measure was, in fact, a boycott, showing his reluctance to officially block China, as the United States did.
“There will be an effective diplomatic boycott of the Winter Olympics in Beijing, no ministers are expected to be present,” Mr Johnson said. “I don’t think it’s appropriate to boycott the game,” he added.
Ian Duncan Smith, a member of Mr Johnson’s Conservative Party, challenged the PM’s remarks after his opening remarks, saying he was “not strong enough.”
“I support the UK government’s call for action against this dictatorial, brutal Chinese regime that oppresses everyone from Christians to Tibetans and terrorizes the Uighurs,” he said, urging Britain to follow the lead of the United States and others. Send a message
Mr Johnson said he had “no hesitation” in raising the issue with China, adding that he had done so in his last conversation with Chinese leader Xi Jinping.
The threat of diplomatic repression has upset Beijing. The word “boycott” has been banned from online searches since the announcement by the United States. And reports in China’s state-run media have criticized some for politicizing the sport, which violates the spirit of the Olympics.
There is pressure on the international community to hold China accountable for a number of issues, including the persecution of Uighurs and other Muslims in Xinjiang and the crackdown on pro-democracy activists in Hong Kong.
Demands for accountability began to mount when tennis star Peng Shuai disappeared from public life last month after accusing a senior Communist Party official of sexual harassment.
The question remains whether other countries will follow suit. European nations, which have sharply criticized Beijing’s policies, are facing tough decisions. While the European Union has strongly criticized China’s human rights abuses – and the European Parliament passed a non-binding resolution this year calling on diplomatic officials to boycott the Winter Olympics – many member states have extensive trade ties with Beijing that they do not want. Endanger
The Muslim Council of Britain, which supports a total political boycott, said it welcomed Mr Johnson’s announcement but wanted to make sure all British officials, diplomats and political representatives were involved.
The council said in a statement that it “seeks to prevent the event in the Chinese capital because of the systematic and deliberate persecution of Uighur Muslims and other Turkish minorities in Xinjiang.”
On Thursday, an independent tribunal that held a series of hearings in London on allegations of Chinese atrocities against Muslims in the Xinjiang region will deliver its verdict. The tribunal was set up in 2020 by Jeffrey Nice, a respected international human rights lawyer, at the urging of Uighur activists. While the tribunal has no government support or legal authority, it could escalate tensions between Britain and China.
