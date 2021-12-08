Britain Joins U.S. in Diplomatic Boycott of Beijing Olympic Games

LONDON – Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Wednesday that the 2022 Beijing Olympics would be “effectively boycotted” by Britain, which has now joined the United States and others to avoid the presence of winter sports.

Britain’s boycott means athletes will be allowed to compete but will provide a way for the country to publicly protest China’s human rights abuses. Australia and Lithuania have also announced political boycotts.

Asked during a question-and-answer session in Parliament whether Britain plans to join a formal political boycott of the Games, the Prime Minister paused at first, saying “we do not support a boycott of sports,” but later confirmed that there were no plans. Ministers to attend.

Lawmakers pushed Mr. Johnson into the matter, and he eventually admitted that the measure was, in fact, a boycott, showing his reluctance to officially block China, as the United States did.