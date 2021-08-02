Britain Rethinks Letting China Enter Its Nuclear Power Industry

LONDON – Britain agreed to let China take a stake in its new nuclear power plants a few years ago, believing Beijing had the nuclear know-how and construction intelligence to help replace power plants. aging of the country.

It was a warm moment in Sino-British relations, an agreement signed during a carefully choreographed visit to London by Chinese President Xi Jinping and then Prime Minister David Cameron in 2015.

Six years later, Britain has doubts. Funding for a planned £ 20bn ($ 28bn) power station facing the North Sea, needed to ensure a steady flow of electricity for decades, is unexpectedly questionable. Part of the problem: attracting investors to a project one-fifth owned by China.

Xi’s authoritarian ambitions and his human rights record have cooled relations with Western countries, forcing a broad re-examination of a range of economic relations with the world’s second largest economy.