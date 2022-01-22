Britain Says Russia Seeking To Replace Ukraine Government



HELSINKI (AP) — The British authorities on Saturday accused Russia of searching for to exchange Ukraine’s authorities with a pro-Moscow administration, and mentioned former Ukrainian lawmaker Yevheniy Murayev is being thought-about as a possible candidate.

Murayev is head of the small pro-Russian get together Nashi, which at present has no seats in Ukraine’s parliament.

Britain’s International Workplace named a number of different Ukrainian politicians it mentioned had hyperlinks with Russian intelligence companies.

It’s unclear what means Britain believes Russia may use to put in a pleasant authorities in Kyiv.

The U.Ok. authorities made the declare primarily based on an intelligence evaluation, with out offering proof to again it up. It comes amid a disagreement between Moscow and the West over Russia’s designs on Ukraine.

International Secretary Liz Truss mentioned the data “shines a light-weight on the extent of Russian exercise designed to subvert Ukraine, and is an perception into Kremlin considering.”

Truss urged Russia to “de-escalate, finish its campaigns of aggression and disinformation, and pursue a path of diplomacy,” and reiterated Britain’s view that “any Russian army incursion into Ukraine could be an enormous strategic mistake with extreme prices.”

Britain has despatched anti-tank weapons to Ukraine as a part of efforts to bolster its defenses in opposition to a possible Russian assault.