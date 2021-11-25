Britain to Ban Flights From Six African Nations as Variant Identified
Britain will temporarily ban flights to six African countries from Friday as the country’s health ministry investigates a new strain of coronavirus.
Health Secretary Sajid Javid did not name the countries in a tweet on Thursday. But he said six nations would be added to the country’s red list, which would require British travelers from those nations to be excluded upon arrival.
“More data is needed but we’re taking precautions now,” he said.
Earlier on Thursday, scientists in South Africa identified a new species, the mutation of which is evidence of a “big leap in evolution.” This type is causing an increase in new infections there.
Since the onset of the epidemic, many variants have emerged. An inherent concern about the new strains is that they will prevent progression against the epidemic or limit the effectiveness of the vaccine.
Just weeks ago, Britain announced it would stop segregating any passengers in government-designated hotels and remove the last seven countries from the “red list” for coronavirus risk.
That change lifted restrictions on travelers from Colombia, the Dominican Republic, Ecuador, Haiti, Panama, Peru, and Venezuela.
Since then, Mr Javid said the government would keep several rooms in the hotel “on standby” if quarantine requirements were to be restored.
