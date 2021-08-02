Britain To Offer 32 Million Corona Vaccine Booster Dose Next Month – Britain: 3.2 crore people will get a booster dose of Corona Vaccine from next month

London. In Britain too, a massive vaccination campaign is going on to protect against the delta variant of the corona virus. Meanwhile, a media report has claimed that the UK government is also preparing to give a booster dose of corona vaccine to 32 million people of the country from next month. Two thousand pharmacies have been connected for this big campaign.

72.1 percent of adults received both doses of the vaccine

It has been said in the report that if everything goes well, then this booster dose campaign will start from September 6. This vaccination program is planned to be completed by the end of December this year. According to data released in Britain, 88.5 percent of adults in the country have been given the first dose of vaccine and 72.1 percent of adults have been given both doses of vaccine.

At the same time, the British government is also preparing a so-called ‘voucher for vaccine’ scheme to motivate youth to get the Kovid-19 vaccine. In this, from shopping vouchers to pizza discounts and discounts on Uber travel, preparations are being made.

Offered travel and food at discounted rates

With the help of the government, many travel and food delivery apps are offering travel and food at subsidized rates to those in need. These include free access to vaccination centers and cheap food for people who have already been vaccinated. Uber, Bolt, Deliveroo and Pizza Pilgrims are some of the companies that are part of the government’s plan.