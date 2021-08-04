Britain Will Vaccinate 16- and 17-Year-Old Teenagers

Britain is expanding its vaccination campaign to include 16 and 17-year-olds with no underlying health problems on the advice of the Joint Committee on Immunization and Immunization, an independent body responsible for advising its health services.

At a press conference in London on Wednesday, Jonathan Van-Tam, Britain’s deputy chief medical officer, said the campaign would start in “a very short number of weeks,” but he did not specify. dated. He said officials “would proceed as quickly as possible in practice.”

Based on previous advice from the joint committee, the vaccine has been made available to children 12 to 17 years of age with underlying health conditions and an increased risk of serious infection, or those living with an immunocompromised person.

Across England, 244,223 people under the age of 18 had received a first dose as of August 4, according to data from the National Health Service.