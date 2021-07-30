Britain Wins the Mixed Medley Relay, a New Olympic Swimming Event
Great Britain won the mixed medley relay in 3:37:58, setting a world record the first time the event was held at the Olympics. China won silver and Australia bronze, followed by Italy and the United States.
The mixed medley was the last final of the session, and one of the wackiest and most strategic of the competition.
Teams swim 100 meters in each stroke, backstroke, breaststroke, butterfly and freestyle. Each team consisted of two men and two women, but each country decided the order in which they swam.
The US team of Regan Smith, Andrew Wilson, Tom Shields and Abby Weitzeil clocked the second fastest qualifying time, well behind Great Britain, which set an Olympic record of 3: 38.75.
For the final, however, the United States fielded Ryan Murphy (backstroke), Lydia Jacoby (breaststroke), Torri Huske (butterfly) and Caeleb Dressel (freestyle).
