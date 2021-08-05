Britain’s central bank is expected to raise inflation forecasts as analysts look for a stimulus exit plan.

When Bank of England policymakers meet on Thursday, they will be under pressure to offer more clues as to how they plan to reverse the emergency stimulus measures they adopted during the pandemic, when they cut interest rates to just above zero and started a £ 450 billion ($ 625 billion) bond buying program.

While the UK central bank is not expected to change its monetary policy stance on Thursday, it is expected to update its economic growth and inflation forecasts as pandemic restrictions have been lifted and the recovery continues. The debate facing the Bank of England and other central banks, including the Federal Reserve, is how much more stimulus the economy needs to ensure the recovery continues without overheating or losing control. inflation.

In Britain, the annual inflation rate is already above the central bank’s 2% target, and three months ago policymakers predicted it would temporarily exceed 3%. But the bond buying program is expected to last until the end of the year. Some members of the Monetary Policy Committee, such as Michael Sauders, have already suggested that the bank could start cutting stimulus measures, for example by terminating the bond buying program prematurely.

“Assuming energy prices do not continue to rise, much of this overshoot over the 2% target is expected to fade over the next year,” Saunders said. last month in a speech posted on the bank’s website. “But I am not convinced that (with the current political position) all the inflation overrun will prove to be temporary.”