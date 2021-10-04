Britain’s Christmas lament: meat shortages and delivery delays

The National Pig Association has warned that around 120,000 pigs are kept on farms due to a shortage of slaughterhouse workers, and the British Poultry Council said it expected a 20 percent cut in Christmas turkey production. On Monday, protesters gathered outside the Conservative Party convention in Manchester, chanting “all we want for Christmas are our pigs in blankets” and “#saveourbacon.”

Consumers are already anticipating shortages. One farmer in Leeds said that as of last month, customers had ordered all 3,500 turkeys they picked up for Christmas – the first time ever.

The shortage of truck drivers has led to sporadic shortages of staples including eggs, milk and baked goods. One in six people in Britain said they could not buy some essential food items in recent weeks because they were unavailable, according to a report by the Office for National Statistics, which surveyed nearly 3,500 households.

Some consumers interviewed in recent days said they had no trouble finding what they wanted at the grocery store. But Maryam Mahdi, 22, who moved from Italy last month to attend college in Colchester, southeast England, said she had to find essential items at her local grocery store, Tesco, Britain’s biggest supermarket chain. Had to fight.

“All the dry foods like pasta, canned fruit, it’s all gone, every day,” she said. Tesco did not respond to a request for comment.

Demanding quick fixes, 200 military personnel rushed to refineries on Monday to help deliver fuel to gas stations. About half of them drove civilian vehicles and others provided logistical support. “As an additional precaution, we have engaged additional drivers,” said Mr. Sunak.

Over the weekend, the government said it had extended thousands of temporary visas for foreign workers to work in Britain for the first few months of next year. But economists say a temporary visa is unlikely to make much difference, as every link in the supply chain is lacking.