Britain’s furlough program ends after subsidizing nearly 12 million jobs

For the Conservative government, the furlough program was a dramatic intervention. It helped pay up to 80 per cent of wages for millions of people whose work schedules had been cut throughout the pandemic and kept unemployment at high levels during the lockdown. By mid-August it had cost around £69 billion. At the peak of the program there were about 9 million people, about a third of the UK workforce.

The Resolution Foundation, which studies living standards, estimated that nearly a million people were still on leave after the program ended. Many analysts believe unemployment is expected to rise, even as job vacancies in the UK hit record highs. There is a mismatch between the types of jobs that need to be filled and the skills held by the people available to do the work, creating an unpredictable labor market crisis.

But now the Treasury is trying to shore up its finances, looking for ways to increase tax revenue and cut spending. Grants for self-employed workers also expire on Thursday, and VAT, a type of sales tax, will be increased for hospitality, hotels and leisure attractions. The government is also ending a £20-a-week increase in Universal Credit, a major government benefits programme, which will affect more than five million people.

The Joseph Rowntree Foundation, a charity dedicated to ending poverty, is one of several organizations that have urged the government not to eliminate additional Universal Credit benefits. On Thursday it said the new £500 million fund was an inadequate option.

“The assistance available through this fund is provided on a discretionary basis to families facing emergency situations,” Helen Barnard, the charity’s deputy director, said in a statement. “It doesn’t even come close to meeting the scale of the challenge facing millions of families on low incomes as livelihoods loom large and our social security systems have been cut to insufficient levels.”