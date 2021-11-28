Britain’s Sajid Javid Defends Response to Omicron Variant
A third case of the new Omicron coronavirus has been found in a man who spent time in central London, British health officials said on Sunday. The announcement came hours after Health Secretary Sajid Javid rejected calls for tougher restrictions on daily life.
The health protection agency said the man had spent time in the Westminster area of London, but was no longer in the country and was being traced. The case is said to be related to a trip to South Africa.
The chief executive of the agency, Dr. Jenny Harry said more cases are expected in the coming days.
On Saturday, a day after the government received information about the first two cases, Prime Minister Boris Johnson said masks would be mandatory on public transport and in shops in England from Tuesday. Stricter test rules for foreign travelers will also apply on that day.
But the government has rejected the idea of ordering people to work from home wherever possible, presenting vaccine passports in England or wearing masks in restaurants. “It’s about taking proportional action against the risks we face,” Mr Javid told the BBC on Sunday, referring to the third case before it was confirmed.
Britain began suspending flights from six South African nations on Friday, but some passengers had arrived in London by the time the measures were implemented.
Mr Javid admitted that the passengers who landed on Friday were not tested at the airport and were able to leave as usual with public transport. He said all passengers from South Africa in the last 10 days have been contacted and asked to take tests.
“We could not have acted faster,” he said.
In Amsterdam, on the other hand, Dutch health officials tested more than 500 passengers on two flights from South Africa on Friday. Those who were negative were allowed to leave the airport and be isolated at home or continue their journey.
Mr Javid called on the UK to take “immediate booster shots” and said it expected “immediate” advice from scientific experts on expanding the country’s vaccine program, especially on booster.
He added that such measures would “help preserve the progress we have made so that we can look forward to Christmas with family and friends.”
