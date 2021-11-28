Britain’s Sajid Javid Defends Response to Omicron Variant

A third case of the new Omicron coronavirus has been found in a man who spent time in central London, British health officials said on Sunday. The announcement came hours after Health Secretary Sajid Javid rejected calls for tougher restrictions on daily life.

The health protection agency said the man had spent time in the Westminster area of ​​London, but was no longer in the country and was being traced. The case is said to be related to a trip to South Africa.

The chief executive of the agency, Dr. Jenny Harry said more cases are expected in the coming days.

On Saturday, a day after the government received information about the first two cases, Prime Minister Boris Johnson said masks would be mandatory on public transport and in shops in England from Tuesday. Stricter test rules for foreign travelers will also apply on that day.