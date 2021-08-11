British Columbia Battles Nearly 300 Wildfires at Once. Here’s How.

Swathes of British Columbia are shrouded in opaque clouds of swirling smoke from the hundreds of wildfires raging in the interior of the province.

With more fires this season than ever since 2018, British Columbia is scorching hot, trapped in a record-breaking heat wave triggered in part by climate change.

In June, the relentless wildfire season hit the small town of Lytton, after three consecutive days of extreme heat that broke national temperature records, reaching 121 degrees Fahrenheit (roughly 49 degrees Celsius). Two people died, the only victims of the wildfire season in the province, which mainly affects sparsely populated areas.

Since April, more than 1.6 million acres have burned, according to data released by the province this week. This is about 80 percent more than one would normally have expected at this time during the wildfire season, based on the 10-year average for the province.