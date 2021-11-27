British Columbia Flood Victims Come Together In Storm’s Wake
For most of this week, I’ve been traveling through some flood-prone parts of British Columbia, talking to people whose lives have been devastated by another natural disaster in the province in six months.
The report of my trip will be published after the release of this newspaper. But before I moved to British Columbia, I wrote about the relationship between climate change, droughts and wildfires in the region due to deadly heat waves, and this month’s torrential rains and floods.
[Read: Vancouver is Marooned by Flooding and Besieged Again by Climate Change]
My work has taken me to many disaster scenes over the years. But the destruction of people’s lives and landscapes and public infrastructure by rain in parts of British Columbia about two weeks ago is exceptional. It has now claimed the lives of five people.
Ian Wilms, a photographer, and I visited various communities affected by the disaster this week and came across some other fantastic specimens.
The flood victims we contacted were kind enough to share stories of their tragic escape without fail, and in many cases, lost everything they owned. Usually, at the end of our conversation, they assure us that they are lucky. Neighbors on the street, friends or relatives, they told us, it was too bad.
[Read: Hundreds Rescued After Mudslides and Floods Pummel British Columbia]
Thoughts of others were not limited to those whose homes were attacked by water.
In the city of Princeton, which was in the throes of a scorching heat this summer, groups of volunteers of all ages were roaming the streets and helping. There are a lot of tears in Princeton and other communities right now, but they’re not all sad about what they lost. Some shed tears of gratitude when the flood victims described the kindness of the volunteers.
After two weeks, the cleanup is yet to reach its peak, with more torrential rains expected. So far, no one has estimated the cost of rebuilding lost and damaged homes, businesses and roads. Officers are on the lookout for urgent questions.
Amidst the mud and chaos on the streets of Princeton, there was a rare spotlessness. Raelene Campana, a local fourth-grade teacher whose home is on a flooded area, and many of her colleagues made about 80 sandwiches, dozens of cookies and soups a day, and gave them to those who needed them, displaced homeowners or volunteers.
As a group of volunteers gathered around her foldout table for a lunch break, Ms. Campana shared an idea she heard from many in British Columbia this week.
“Hopefully, people who say there’s nothing like climate change will wake up a little bit,” she said, pointing to a group of schoolchildren helping out with sandwiches and snacks. “This generation is really going to feel the effects. I think we all need to make some big, uncomfortable changes. “
This week’s Trans Canada section was compiled by Canada News Assistant Vjosa Isai.
-
Beavers, the official symbol of Canada, are looked down upon when their dams collapse. From flooded roads to flooded property, uncontrolled beaver behavior has cost cities and towns in Alberta at least C 3 3 million a year, according to one researcher. Canada Letter’s own Ian Austen visited Algonquin Provincial Park in Ontario with a beaver expert, if important from an environmental point of view, to track rats.
-
Rami Atallah started Ssence, an online retailer for a luxury fashion brand at his family home in Montreal in 2003. As of June this year, due to investor interest and increased demand from buyers during the downturn, the company estimates its value at 1 4.1. Billionaire Nathan Taylor Pemberton visited the company’s headquarters in Montreal to learn the vision, strategy and secrets behind Sense’s success.
-
David M. The Montreal Canadians had won just five of their first 21 games as of Thursday, shocking the entire province of Quebec, Schreibman writes. Adding to this tough start, the head of the province, Francois Legault, has set up a 14-member committee to review the declining number of Quebec-born players in professional hockey.
-
The two journalists were released on bail in British Columbia but faced charges after being arrested last Friday by heavily armed members of the Royal Canadian Mounted Police during an indigenous protest against the natural gas pipeline.
-
Despite the reopening of the land border, Canadians are still reluctant when it comes time to cross the Peace Bridge into Buffalo.
Ian Austen, a native of Windsor, Ontario, educated in Toronto, lives in Ottawa and has been reporting on Canada for the New York Times for the past 16 years.
