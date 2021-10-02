British Columbia judge ends protest injunction at Fairy Creek

While Justice Thompson found that the logging company that was seeking to extend the injunction was suffering “irreparable harm” from the protests, he wrote that Mounties’ actions in enforcing it constituted a “serious and substantial violation of civil liberties.” “

Mounted Police did not immediately comment. Public Safety Minister Bill Blair’s office declined to comment.

Fairy Creek became the center of opposition to Premier John Horgan’s New Democratic Party, in the wake of protesters backtracking on a promise made during last year’s provincial election to protect old-growth forests.

While old-growth logging was suspended in some areas of the province, it was continued in and around Fairy Creek until June by the lumber company Teal-Jones. The company was entering into partnerships with three First Nations whose territories included the Fairy Creek Forest.

The Mounties came out in large numbers and arrests began to rise after the logging company, which declared this week that “it is a myth that chronic growth in the area is at risk,” was granted an injunction in April against protesters’ efforts. stop doing it.