British Columbia’s Flooding Is Worse Because of Climate Change
Last week’s heavy rains and torrential rains in the Canadian province of British Columbia, known for its mountains, coastline and lush forests, forced 17,000 people out of their homes, emptied entire towns and submerged farmland.
Canada’s third-largest city, Vancouver, lost bridge and landslides, lost roads and rail links to the rest of the country.
This is the second time in six months that the province has faced a major weather-related emergency, and experts say the two disasters may be related to climate change.
British Columbia has been hit by record heat, wildfires and flooding this year. Disasters have killed hundreds of people – including three in recent rains – and caused billions of dollars in damage. The disruption to the provinces and the port of Vancouver, which are important to the country’s economy, has had an impact across Canada.
“In the last six months, BC has both burned and sunk,” said Maren Smith, executive director of Clean Energy Canada, a weather program at Simon Fraser University in Vancouver. “So there is currently no greater evidence of climate change than British Columbia.”
In July, a record temperature of 121 degrees Fahrenheit led to drought and uncontrolled deforestation. The heat from the interior of the province killed 595 people between June and August, and the fire engulfed the entire city.
Last week’s floods have saved more lives but destroyed vital infrastructure and left cargo at the Canadian port of Vancouver, Asia’s gateway to Asia. The country’s supply lines have also been disrupted at a time when American ports can’t help much.
Experts say that a series of events – heat, fire, drought, flood – can create so-called mixed effects.
Drought dries out the plants, which can cause fires to grow and intensify. The fire itself can weaken or destroy the plants and the soil is less permeable, which means that the rain is more likely to be carried away rather than soaked, leading to sudden floods and landslides.
Rachel White, a professor at the University of British Columbia, who described how large-scale atmospheric patterns contribute to extreme weather, said it was impossible to say for sure whether the extreme heat and catastrophic rains had a direct effect on climate change.
“We need to do more research to understand what’s going on here,” she said. “Is this also a sign of climate change that British Columbia has been surprisingly unfortunate this year?”
However, she said, one thing is for sure: “Climate change has made these events worse.”
Normal weather conditions, known as “atmospheric rivers,” caused catastrophic flooding in the province and set a record for rainfall in many communities. A moisture conveyor belt, perhaps known as the Pineapple Express, is a relatively narrow but fast, long strip of humid air that forms in the Pacific Ocean near Hawaii.
Typically, such systems release moisture as heavy rain when it reaches the coastal mountains of British Columbia and escapes before entering the dry interior on the other side. But this atmospheric river was different, said Armel Castellan, a meteorologist with the Environment and Climate Change Canada.
“It had so much power that it could climb those mountains and really enter the dry belt,” he said.
Alex Hall, a professor of meteorology at UCLA, added that the incident was significant for its scale. The city under Hope, for example, received 11.6 inches of rain in 52 hours, one-third more than the average November rainfall.
“It’s not uncommon for atmospheric river events to be so large,” he said.
Because the interior was already generally wet, the ground was saturated before the storm hit, Mr. Castellनn said. As conditions worsened, there was relatively less snow at higher altitudes to soak up the water. In addition, during the hot summer months, drought and forest fires left little vegetation to reduce or prevent mudslides.
“When you set that order correctly, you create a more serious situation,” he said. Hall said.
Things have gotten worse because of human intervention in geography. Most of the fertile farmland near Abbotsford was created 100 years ago by removing it from Lake Sumas, a process that forces locals to move to other lands. While pumps and levies blocked some water, last week’s storm allowed the lake to rise again after a century.
As it rained and roads were closed, frightened shopkeepers recounted the early days of the epidemic and cleaned up several grocery stores, especially in the Vancouver area.
It can take months to repair lost bridges, roads and railways. But Greg Wilson, director of government relations in British Columbia for Canada’s Retail Council, said there was no prospect of widespread scarcity in the province. Fresh products can still arrive on the highway from Seattle, following most of the routes to deliver to Vancouver at this time of year.
One highway outside of Vancouver reopened for light cars and trucks over the weekend, and another restored a single lane of traffic for essential travel. But trucks from other parts of Canada reach Vancouver mainly via the United States. And much of British Columbia’s interior, the most affected area, is still open to the rest of Canada by train and truck.
“There’s no risk of food shortages in the Vancouver area,” Mr Wilson said. “There will be challenges, but there is plenty of supply.”
British Columbia is at the forefront of efforts to mitigate the effects of climate change, said Barry Prentice, a professor at the University of Manitoba and former director of its transportation agency. In 2008, it introduced the first carbon tax in North America. Physical measures have also been taken. The port in Vancouver has been raised by about three feet to accommodate rising sea levels, he said.
But the mountainous nature of the province, he said, limits what is possible and will make rebuilding a difficult and lengthy process.
“It’s very difficult to try to make everything flexible,” he said. “We don’t have much choice for mountain routes.”
Delays in reopening the port of Vancouver, which connects the country to Asia, will have a significant impact on all of Canada, both for the import of consumer goods and for the economically important export of resources such as grain and potash for fertilizers. The railway is open to the east for the port of Prince Rupert in northern British Columbia.
While it is possible to expand the transportation network during reconstruction, Professor Prentice said the only long-term solution is to effectively combat climate change.
Ms. Smith of Clean Energy Canada said Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s government has a credible and ambitious climate plan but the country has not yet curbed its oil and gas industry, especially oil sand operations in neighboring Alberta.
“We need to reduce emissions from the oil and gas sector; This is Canada’s biggest challenge, “she said. “All these other good policies, we must see their implementation without delay. There’s a lot of inactivity that’s disguised as flexibility, and we’re gone. “
As water levels in most floodplains begin to dwindle, it is unclear when migrants will return home or when abandoned vehicles will return to their owners. And there could be more danger for British Columbia. Another torrential downpour is expected this week.
Winston Choi-Shagreen Contributed to the report.
