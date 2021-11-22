British Columbia’s Flooding Is Worse Because of Climate Change

Last week’s heavy rains and torrential rains in the Canadian province of British Columbia, known for its mountains, coastline and lush forests, forced 17,000 people out of their homes, emptied entire towns and submerged farmland.

Canada’s third-largest city, Vancouver, lost bridge and landslides, lost roads and rail links to the rest of the country.

This is the second time in six months that the province has faced a major weather-related emergency, and experts say the two disasters may be related to climate change.

British Columbia has been hit by record heat, wildfires and flooding this year. Disasters have killed hundreds of people – including three in recent rains – and caused billions of dollars in damage. The disruption to the provinces and the port of Vancouver, which are important to the country’s economy, has had an impact across Canada.