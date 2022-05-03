British girl Madeleine McCann still missing after 15 years



NewYou can listen to the Gadget Clock article now!

The parents of British child Madeleine McCann, who went missing during a family trip to Portugal, are turning 15 years since they were last seen on May 3, 2007.

Kate and Gary McCann said in a statement, “It seems harder than any other but not easy. It’s a long time.”

Madeleine McCann: Portuguese Prosecutors Identify Suspect in Missing Girl’s Investigation

McKinsey, both doctors currently living in England, thanked British, Portuguese and German law enforcement for their efforts in the ongoing investigation. Madeleine’s parents say they are hopeful the answer will be released soon.

Madeleine and her family were on a family vacation in the Algarve region of Portugal when she went missing. Her parents went out for dinner at a nearby restaurant one night, leaving Madeleine in the same bedroom in the family vacation apartment with her 2-year-old twin brother and sister.

Late last month, Portuguese police formally charged a German man with missing Madeleine. Law enforcement has not released any identification information about the suspect, and no criminal charges have yet been filed against him.

German police have announced that they are investigating Christian Bruikner, a 45-year-old German national, as the main suspect in the 2020 case. Bruikner has denied any connection to the child’s disappearance. He was declared a government suspect last month, the BBC reported.

Madeleine McCann has broken the silence for the suspect investigation

“Regardless of the outcome, Madeleine will always be our daughter and a truly horrific crime has taken place,” McCann said in a statement.

The child’s disappearance has sparked worldwide interest, with claims that his visit has spread around the world. Several books and television documentaries have been published.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.