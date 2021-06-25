British Government Ban Junk Food Advertisements From Next Year – Junk food advertisements will not be seen on TV in UK from next year, decision taken on children’s health

This rule will be implemented by the end of 2022. Along with this, this ban will also be on online medium.

New Delhi. Britain’s Boris Johnson government has taken a big decision regarding the health of children. Under this decision, the advertisement of junk food on TV etc. has been banned from 5.30 am to 9.00 pm.

These rules related to junk food advertisements will be applicable from next year. The purpose of this rule is to minimize the exposure of children to harmful food. Public advice will be given on this issue. This rule will be implemented by the end of 2022.

As per the rule, advertisements of such food items will be banned from 5.30 am to 9.00 pm, which are high in fat, salt and sugar (HFSS). The new rules will be applied to programs based on demand in the UK. Along with this, this ban will also be on online medium.

part of a wider campaign

The decision will be part of a wider campaign to combat obesity among children. Joe Churchill of the UK Department of Health said that we are fully committed to improving children’s health and tackling obesity. He said that what young people see on their TV screens affects their choices and habits.

He said that this measure is to keep the country fit. With this we can make our people healthy. This step will help them develop an understanding of the nutritional value of food.

Lockdown can be removed completely

At the same time, Britain’s Health Minister Matt Hancock said on Tuesday that the country is moving towards a complete removal of the Kovid-19 lockdown on 19 July. Now the figures of death due to corona infection and treatment in hospital have come down here.