British Home Secretary Preeti Patel had a meal with the professionals without questioning any official current labor demand

Britain’s Home Secretary Preity Patel is in trouble these days. The reason for this is a meal in which some industrialists and Preeti Patel were present but no official was present. The Labor Party has demanded an inquiry after the report of the meeting became public. According to reports, the owners of two airlines and a hotel chain, including Preity Patel, attended the lunch.

Had lunch on August 11th

The Sunday Mirror quoted sources as saying that Corona travel rules were discussed at Preity Patel’s dinner last month. As per the rules of the ministry, it is mandatory for the officials to be present or give information when discussing government business. However, Preity Patel has denied breaking the rules. He had informed his personal office of this lunch, according to which it took place on the afternoon of the 11th of August.

Owners of the Aurora Group attend the meeting

The newspaper reported that the meeting, which took place at a hotel at Heathrow Airport, was also attended by Kwasi Quarteng, Britain’s business secretary and an MP from a nearby constituency. The meeting was called at the behest of Surinder Arora, founder of the Arora Group, the report said. Surinder Arora is a businessman with close ties to politicians. He donated funds to former Chancellor Philip Hammond when he was MP for his constituency.

What important rules violated

The meeting took place at the Hilton Garden Inn at Heathrow Airport, which is owned by the Aurora Group, the report said. The dinner was attended by Paul Griffiths, CEO of Dubai Airport and Lisa Tremble, Director of Corporate Affairs, British Airways. Rules for Ministers – According to the Ministerial Code, the presence of officials is mandatory if the business of the government is discussed with outside organizations.

Opponents called the meeting “indifferent.”

It states that if a minister discusses any business on social events in the absence of an official, he or she must provide “important information” of that discussion to his or her department as soon as possible. According to the Sunday Mirror, the topics discussed at lunch included Covid travel rules, airport and airline rules. Quarteng also attended the meeting without officers. Labor Deputy Leader Angela Renner has called on Cabinet Secretary Simon Case to begin an inquiry into the meeting. It said, “There are some serious questions to ask Miss Patel.” Opposition leaders called it “indifferent.”

