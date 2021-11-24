British Lawmaker Is Reprimanded for Bringing Her Baby to a Debate



About one-third of British MPs are women. But women members of the legislature in the UK and around the world face a number of hurdles, including the lack of long maternity leave. They face high rates of vitriol and abuse, both online and in person. In 2019, 19 women members of the UK Parliament said they had decided not to run for re-election. Some said the decision was flawed.

Alex Davis-Jones, a Labor lawmaker, said in an interview that when she joined Parliament in 2019, Speaker Shri. She met Hoyle and assured him that she could breastfeed her new baby in the chamber if needed. Debates can last up to six hours or more, which puts new breastfeeding mothers in a difficult position, she said.

“It simply came to our notice then. Parliament, she said, “should be a leading light in terms of equality and representation” – and to set an example of what companies should do.

Mr Hoyle told parliament he had heard a variety of views from MPs, including children. “This hall should be able to function professionally and without hindrance,” he said. “However, there may be times when the chair can use discretion, assuming the business is not disrupted.”

In 2018, Senator Tammy Duckworth, a Democrat from Illinois, became the first MP to bring an infant to the Senate floor when she arrived with her 10-day-old daughter, Miles, to vote against the confirmation of NASA’s new administrator.

The mail arrived after months of behind-the-scenes negotiations in the Senate, which had previously barred children from the floor. The senators voted unanimously that they could bring children up to one year into the chamber.

“But what if there are 10 kids on the Senate floor?” According to The Associated Press, Orin G. Hatch, then a Republican senator from Utah, asked at the time. Minnesota Democrat Senator Amy Klobucher replied, “It will be wonderful and enjoyable.”