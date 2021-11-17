British lawyer made partition map did not know geography of India Kartarpur Gurdwara had gone to Pakistan part

After years of struggle, when the time came for the country to get independence, the country also had to face the tragedy of partition. Because of this the country was divided into two pieces. In this partition, our history and historical places were also divided. Some remained on this side, some remained on the other side. Its major disadvantage was that Kartarpur Gurdwara The place went to the part of Punjab in Pakistan.

The Kartarpur Sahib Corridor is being re-opened from Wednesday to reach the most revered shrines of Sikhs in Pakistan. On Tuesday, Union Minister Amit Shah had announced to open it. The announcement of the resumption of the pilgrimage, which has been halted since March 2020 following the outbreak of COVID-19, was made on Friday, three days before the birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev.

In fact, at the time of the partition of the country, the British lawyer Sir Krill Radcliffe was given the responsibility of making a map of the partition. He had no knowledge of the geographical location of India and was given only two months of time. He could not understand the boundaries of the two countries. In such a situation, he made the river Ravi the only border. Kartarpur Gurdwara was on the other side of Ravi, so it went to the part of Pakistan. It is mentioned in the book ‘Freedom at Midnight’ by English authors Larry Collins and Dominic Lapierre.

Kartarpur, situated in the Narowal district of Pakistan, comes in Punjab, Pakistan. This place is 120 km away from Lahore. Guru Nanak Devji breathed his last on 22 September 1539, where the Gurudwara is today. This Gurudwara is located close to the Ravi River and is 4 km from Dera Sahib Railway Station. This Gurudwara is just three kilometers away from the India-Pakistan border. This is clearly visible from the Indian side.

Kartarpur Sahib Gurdwara, originally known as Gurdwara Darbar Sahib, is a major religious place for Sikhs. Here Guru Nanak Dev spent the last 16 years of his life. Guru Nanak Dev Ji left his body on 22 September 1539 at the place of this Gurudwara. After this Gurdwara Darbar Sahib was built.