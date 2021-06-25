British Man Tested Covid-19 Positive For 43 times In 10 Months

In Britain, a person has come corona positive 43 times in the last ten months, not one, two, three or five times. The doctors are also surprised after this matter came to the fore.

London. The whole world is battling with the outbreak of Corona epidemic and till now lakhs of people have died due to this epidemic, while crores of people have been infected. However, to deal with corona infection, emphasis is being laid on rapid vaccination.

Despite this, dozens of such cases have been reported in many countries of the world, in which people have been found corona positive even after applying the vaccine. Not only this, there have been many such cases in which a person has been found to be corona positive many times. In such a situation, scientists and researchers have a serious question that how many times a person can be corona positive.

First case of corona being infected for so long

It is known that an elderly person living in Bristol, England was found to be Corona positive 43 times. The elderly man has been identified as Dave Smith, who is 72 years old. According to media reports, Dave Smith has been Kovid positive for 10 consecutive months. This is the first case of any person being corona positive for such a long time in Britain and possibly in the whole world.

According to the information, Dave Smith is a retired driving instructor. He has been admitted to different hospitals seven times after being found corona positive. In an interview to the BBC, Smith has told how the corona virus was present in his body for so many days and what effects it had on his body.

Troubled Smith told his wife – let me die..

In his interview, Dave Smith has told that the energy in his body was completely exhausted. Smith said- One night I had a cough for five consecutive hours. I had lost hope of living.. I told my wife and family that now I just don’t want to live.. Let me die.. Take me to the hospital.

Smith continued, ‘I told my wife, Lynn, to let me go. I feel trapped in myself. “At times we felt that Smith would not be able to prolong the suffering,” Lynn said.

This is how Smith was treated

Dave Smith further explained that he was treated with a combination of anti-viral drugs. Now his report has come negative. He has received information from the doctor that his corona report has come negative.

However, doctors have advised him to stay in the hospital for a week and get tested. His family has followed the doctors’ advice and now Smith can be discharged from the hospital after a week.

Smith said that he celebrated by opening a bottle of Champagne in the joy of his corona report coming negative. However, they do not drink but rejoice by opening a bottle of champagne that night.