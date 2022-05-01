British MP accused of watching porn in House of Commons chamber resigns



A British member of parliament accused of viewing pornography in the House of Commons has resigned.

Neil Parish, 65, of the ruling Conservative Party, resigned after he was described as “insane”.

Parish, chairman of the Home Environment, Food and Rural Affairs Committee, said he was trying to visit a tractor website, but stumbled upon a porn site of the same name and looked “for a while”.

“My biggest crime is that I went to another show for the second time,” he told the BBC. “And it was intentional.”

Reports that a lawmaker has seen porn have sparked a flood of allegations in parliament about the obscenity and sexual harassment of women.

Although women hold about 40% of the seats in the House of Commons, lawmakers and activists say harassment and inappropriate behavior are still widespread.

Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon says Parish’s resignation should be a moment to tell people across the UK, “Enough is enough.”

“I do not think there is any other consequence to what has been said about this particular MP over the last few days,” he said while campaigning for FIFA in Scotland. “Watching porn on a mobile phone in the House of Commons is simply unacceptable when you are representing an election there.”

Parish rejects the notion that he is trying to intimidate anyone.

“For all my rights and wrongs, I was not proud of what I was doing,” he said. “And what I wasn’t doing, and what I’m going to accept as true in my grave, was I not? To make sure people could actually see it. In fact, I was trying to do the exact opposite.”

Before the local elections on Thursday, members of his own party wanted to deny the allegations. The ballot is important for Conservative Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who has already faced a backlash from voters over lockdown-breaking parties during the COVID-19 epidemic.

