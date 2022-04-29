World

British MP accused of watching porn in House of Commons chamber

22 hours ago
Add Comment
by admin
British MP accused of watching porn in House of Commons chamber
Written by admin
British MP accused of watching porn in House of Commons chamber

British MP accused of watching porn in House of Commons chamber

NewYou can listen to the Gadget Clock article now!

An MP from England has been accused of viewing pornography in the House of Commons.

Nevar Parish, an MP from Tiverton and Honeyton, was accused of viewing adult content in Parliament. It is alleged that the two colleagues caught him after seeing inappropriate material. Parish identified itself as a suspect in the investigation but declined to comment on the validity of the claim.

“Following the recent allegations of an MP using a mobile phone in Parliament, I have referred myself to the Parliamentary Commissioner for Standards in the House of Commons,” Parish said in a brief statement.

Trump blasts Prince Harry: ‘extremely disrespectful’ to England and ‘an embarrassment’

In addition to refusing to comment, Parish assured his constituents that he would not relinquish power and would carry out his duties as usual.

Conservative party MPs reacted to the gestures of Carestarmer, the opposition leader of the British Labor Party, during the Prime Minister's questions at the House of Commons in London on April 27, 2022.

Conservative party MPs reacted to the gestures of Carestarmer, the opposition leader of the British Labor Party, during the Prime Minister’s questions at the House of Commons in London on April 27, 2022.
(Via UK Parliament / Jessica Taylor / Handout REUTERS)

“I will fully co-operate in any investigation, and I will continue to carry out my duties as MP for Tiverton and Honeyton while this is ongoing,” he said. “I will not comment further at this stage.”

“It was all very embarrassing,” his wife, Sue Parish, told the Times of London.

“My breath was taken away, frankly,” she told the paper, adding that her husband was “a very ordinary man, really. He’s a beautiful man.”

READ Also  Heal Thyself: Most who tear Achilles tendon can skip surgery

#British #accused #watching #porn #House #Commons #chamber

You may also like

About the author

admin

View all posts

Leave a Comment