British MP accused of watching porn in House of Commons chamber



An MP from England has been accused of viewing pornography in the House of Commons.

Nevar Parish, an MP from Tiverton and Honeyton, was accused of viewing adult content in Parliament. It is alleged that the two colleagues caught him after seeing inappropriate material. Parish identified itself as a suspect in the investigation but declined to comment on the validity of the claim.

“Following the recent allegations of an MP using a mobile phone in Parliament, I have referred myself to the Parliamentary Commissioner for Standards in the House of Commons,” Parish said in a brief statement.

In addition to refusing to comment, Parish assured his constituents that he would not relinquish power and would carry out his duties as usual.

“I will fully co-operate in any investigation, and I will continue to carry out my duties as MP for Tiverton and Honeyton while this is ongoing,” he said. “I will not comment further at this stage.”

“It was all very embarrassing,” his wife, Sue Parish, told the Times of London.

“My breath was taken away, frankly,” she told the paper, adding that her husband was “a very ordinary man, really. He’s a beautiful man.”