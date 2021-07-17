British Open Heads for Furious Finish With Stars Tight at the Top

Does Morikawa see it as a duel?

“This course can produce low scores,” he said. “We’ve seen it before. So I wouldn’t count anyone. I’m not going to see it as a one-on-one. I want to go out and try to birdies as many holes as I can and see what happens. I can only control myself. You know, everyone says that, but it’s the truth. I hope I will do my best and play really well.

Other high-quality players stay within striking distance. Jon Rahm, the bearded Spaniard who won the US Open at Torrey Pines last month, is five strokes short of seven and has a long affinity for the links. Corey Conners of Canada and Scottie Scheffler of the United States are tied for fourth at eight under.

But Oosthuizen and Morikawa will be side by side again on Sunday. The two are aiming for their second major championship, and Oosthuizen, 38, is aiming a little longer.

Morikawa won the PGA Championship in 2020, just over a year after completing his college career at the University of California, Berkeley.

Oosthuizen won the British Open in 2010 at St. Andrews, the famous Scottish course that defines golf for many. Oosthuizen, who had missed the cut in seven of his first eight majors and was ranked 54th in the world, took a five-stroke lead in the second round and surprisingly held on to win by seven strokes.

It was a mind-blowing performance and he has remained one of the finest and smoothest golfers in the world, finishing second six times in major championships. Now he’s back at close range after finishing tied for second at this year’s PGA Championship and second at this year’s US Open.