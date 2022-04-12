British PM Boris Johnson and Finance Minister Rishi Sunak fined for breaking lockdown laws

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Finance Minister Rishi Sunak have been severely punished for partying during the lockdown. Following a police investigation on Downing Street parties, both have received fixed-penalty notices for breaking COVID laws. Since then the opposition has been asking both of them to resign.

Both the prime minister and his finance minister have been fined for breaking emergency laws imposed to protect the country during the pandemic. Perhaps he is the first prime minister who has broken the law while in office.

In this case, the Prime Minister’s spokesperson confirmed that the Prime Minister’s wife, Carrie Johnson, has also received a notice to pay the fine. A Downing Street spokesman said on Tuesday that UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Finance Minister Rishi Sunak would be fined for violating coronavirus lockdown laws. On Tuesday, the Prime Minister and the Finance Minister received a fine notice from the Metropolitan Police. These fines pertain to parties organized in Downing Street during the lockdown. In June 2020, a party was held in the cabinet room on Johnson’s birthday, which was also attended by Sunak.

The amount of fine will be like this- However, no information was given about how many programs the prime minister would be fined for attending. The amount of the fine is likely to range from £20 sterling to £50 sterling.

PM’s chair in danger- Twelve meetings are being probed in this matter. The fine could add to fresh trouble for Johnson’s leadership after facing threats from his own party over the scandal in early 2022. Speaking about this, some Conservative MPs said it would be wrong to allow the prime minister to continue in office if he had broken the law.

What will happen now- If Johnson and Sunak oppose the fine, it will be dealt with through a single justice process behind closed doors in a magistrates’ court.