British Prime Minister Boris Johnson at the UEFA Final: Racial remarks against England players who missed the penalty

The England Football Association (FA) has issued a statement after all three of England’s black players, who missed a penalty shootout against Italy in the final of the European Football Championship, faced racial slurs on social media.On the other hand, the country’s Prime Minister Boris Johnson had to come forward. Johnson tweeted, ‘This England team deserves praise as a hero on social media instead of racial abuse. Those responsible for this horrific abuse should feel ashamed of themselves.England failed to convert their last three penalties into goals. The three players were Marcus Rashford, Jadon Sanchez and 1-year-old Bukayo Saka. The FA said in a statement that the treatment of all three players came as a shock. Before the matches in the European Championship, the England team took a knee and raised the voice to eliminate racial inequality. The team won the hearts of its supporters before missing a penalty shootout in the final, but the hatred came to the fore as they did not win the title.

England have not won a major tournament since the 16th World Cup

England have failed in a penalty shootout for the third time in a row. The FA said in a statement: “We will continue to strongly support the affected players and demand severe punishment for those responsible (for making racist comments).” London’s Metropolitan Police have also said they are investigating “insulting and racist” comments on social media.



(With input from agencies)

