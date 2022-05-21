British royals secretly housing Ukraine refugees



Members of the British royal household have secretly opened their doorways to Ukrainian refugees, providing housing for “a quantity” of individuals displaced by Russia’s invasion.

It’s not identified how most of the six million refugees which have fled the nation because the starting of the battle in February have been given shelter in royal households or which family members are concerned, in line with a report in Britain’s the Solar newspaper.

A Buckingham Palace spokesman instructed the newspaper Saturday: “The Royal Family is taking a look at quite a few methods to supply sensible assist and help.”

Sources instructed the Day by day Categorical that just a few members of the royal household are concerned in serving to the refugees however they’ve “a agency want” for no publicity.