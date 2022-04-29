British Virgin Islands premier arrested by DEA in Miami on drug smuggling charges



Andrew Alturo Fahi, Premier of the British Virgin Islands, was arrested by federal authorities in Miami on Thursday on drug trafficking charges.

Fahey and Olenwine Maynard, managing director of the British Virgin Islands Port Authority, were charged with conspiracy to smuggle cocaine and money laundering after being taken into custody by the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration.

The pair were accused of meeting with secret DEA agents at the Miami-Opa-Loca executive airport who they thought were brought to them by Mexican drug traffickers as a $ 700,000 reward for help in smuggling cocaine from Colombia to Miami and New York.

Officials are accused of allowing drug traffickers through the port of Tortola in the Virgin Islands on their way to the United States.

A DEA confidential source had previously met Maynard and his son, who faced similar charges.

“Anyone involved in bringing dangerous drugs into the United States will be held accountable, regardless of their location,” DEA Administrator Ann Milgram said in a statement. “Today is another example of the DEA’s determination to hold corrupt members of government responsible for using their power to provide safe haven to drug traffickers and money launderers for their own financial and political gain.”

The prime minister is elected in a general election along with the head of government and other members of the ruling government, with Queen Elizabeth the ultimate authority on the island.

