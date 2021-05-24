British Woman Suffers Blood Clotting Post Receiving AstraZeneca Covid Vaccine, Dies in Cyprus Hospital





New Delhi: In one other case of clotting and loss of life associated to the AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine, a 39-year-old British girl died in a hospital in Cyprus as she suffered a blood clot after receiving the shot, the official Cyprus Information Company stated on Monday. Charalambos Charilaou, the spokesperson for the state well being companies, informed CNA that the European Medicines Company (EMA) would examine the loss of life, reported information company AFP. The lady, handled at Nicosia Normal Hospital’s intensive care unit, obtained the primary dose of the vaccine on Could 6 in the resort city of Paphos on the western coast of the Mediterranean island. She suffered signs days later. Additionally Learn – AstraZeneca Lowers Efficacy Charge of COVID-19 Vaccine To 76% After New US Trials

Cyprus well being authorities have opened an investigation to see if the “critical thrombotic episode” was linked to the AstraZeneca jab. Cypriot authorities are investigating one other comparable case. 4 different instances of “delicate” blood clotting incidents — three of which occurred after an AstraZeneca shot and one after a Pfizer jab — are additionally being investigated by Cyprus. Additionally Learn – As Extra International locations Halt Use of AstraZeneca COVID Vaccine, WHO Says Rollout Unaffected

Some international locations have restricted or dropped AstraZeneca photographs from nationwide vaccine campaigns over very uncommon blood clots, although the EMA says the advantages outweigh the dangers. AstraZeneca is the spine of the vaccination rollout in Cyprus, the place household docs additionally allowed to manage the jab to anyone aged over 20. However many individuals reserving on-line to get the vaccine have snubbed AstraZeneca and opted for different photographs. Additionally Learn – Germany, France Droop AstraZeneca COVID Vaccine Amid Blood Clotting Issues

In response to Our World in Information figures, Cyprus is ranked third in the European Union for vaccinations per inhabitants, administering 57.54 doses per 100 individuals. Almost49 per cent of Cyprus’ grownup inhabitants has obtained a Covid-19 vaccine shot, and 21 per cent are absolutely vaccinated. Complete infections because the pandemic in March 2020 began stand at 71,911 and 354 deaths.